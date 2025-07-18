Kenny Dillingham Makes Strong Demand as ASU Camp Embraces Team-First Culture

From calling plays at 17 to almost toppling Texas on the national stage, Kenny Dillingham is reshaping Arizona State’s football legacy. The hometown has engineered a remarkable turnaround, transforming a 3-8 season into an 11-3 season with a Big 12 championship run and a College Football Playoff berth. But for Dillingham, it’s not about personal glory or standout players; it’s about fostering a team-first culture, where shared success fuels individual recognition. That’s right, a philosophy that’s now rooted in Tempe’s return and shows up in every practice, play, and press conference.

For Kenny Dillingham, it’s all about the team culture that decides the fate of a program. And the proof is in the pudding: the return of their Heisman candidate Sam Leavitt, standout receiver Jordyn Tyson, and tackle leader Myles “Ghost” Rowser shows their offseason success. Best part? The team got all of their non-senior starters except running back Cam Skattebo, who entered the NFL Draft. So, now you know what kind of culture this man is building around Arizona State. And the result of this culture is already showing.

While Arizona State University has multiple players who could achieve national recognition in 2025, coach Kenny Dillingham wants to emphasize team achievement over individual awards. “If you want to win individual accolades, you better win football games. And the moment you start thinking that your individual accolade will come in spite of team success. Is the moment that you’ll never hit an individual accolade. Nobody wins. The MVP in a pro sport is on a bad team, the MVP is on one of the better teams, and the Heisman is on one of the better teams,” Dillingham said on Big 12 Media Day.

Arizona State enters the 2025 season with the most preseason All-Big 12 picks, reflecting growing respect for the Sun Devils. Quarterback Sam Leavitt, named Preseason Offensive Player of the Year by Big 12 media, leads the way. Then there’s WR Jordyn Tyson and veteran lineman Ben Coleman, key to the Sun Devil offense. Defensively, lineman C.J. Fite and defensive back Xavion Alford earned preseason All-Conference honors, highlighting both individual talent and the momentum from last season’s breakout year under Kenny Dillingham.

But for Kenny Dillingham, it’s the team’s success that will end up showing in every player’s individual resume. “Selfishness in sports is pouring into others. That’s it. I am only as successful as everybody else. That’s the quarterback, that’s the alignment,” Dillingham added. Kenny Dillingham’s culture-focused approach paid off big time. Let’s be real: after a tough first year, he doubled down, bringing in 60 new players—ninth-most in the FBS—all fitting a specific mold. With guys like Sam Leavitt slinging passes to Zyrus Fiaseu, Keyshaun Elliott, and Cam Skattebo grinding it out, everyone bought in. ASU didn’t just improve—they soared. So, for now, it’s team success over individual recognition for Kenny Dillingham. But that’s not the only thing that’s keeping Dillingham in the spotlight.

Kenny Dillingham’s bold take on NIL

The current landscape of college football has the Big 12 coaches frustrated, with Kenny Dillingham being one of the most outspoken. After coaching Arizona State to a Big 12 Championship in 2024, he’s now dealing with a system he believes lacks clear structure and transparency. During Big 12 Media Days, Dillingham joined coaches like Scott Satterfield and Deion Sanders in calling for immediate changes to NIL regulations. “I just want to know the rules,” Dillingham said. “Tell us where the sandbox is and we’ll play in it. At the end of the day, this is a game. I know this is a business, I know this is a profession for everybody. But anybody who’s not in this to see a kid go from an 18-year-old kid to a 22-year-old man, and enter the real world, is in it for the wrong reasons.”

So, Kenny Dillingham’s frustration centers on the current chaos surrounding NIL deals and the increasing pay-for-play environment in college sports. While the NCAA recently agreed to a $2.8 billion settlement to start compensating athletes, enforcement is still unclear. Schools continue to offer huge, front-loaded contracts that exceed the proposed $20.8 million cap, while third-party NIL deals often lack oversight. Coaches are essentially in the dark.

The story of college football, with players like former Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava—who moved to UCLA after his big-money NIL demands weren’t met—shows just how transactional the sport has become. But Dillingham wants nothing to do with that approach. He’s focused on open communication and investing in his players for the long haul. Though this might mean missing out on some top recruits, but it will protect teams culture. “In this new era where you have 105 kids on scholarship, it’s all about retaining the guys on your team,” Dillingham pointed. “If you constantly are looking for the next best thing to replace the guys on your team, then your own guys and your team should leave.” Now, with a team ready to make an impact and a remarkable team culture, Kenny Dillingham is ready to make noise this season.