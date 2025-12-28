Kenny Dillingham Makes Surprise QB Move After $20M ASU Demand

Arizona State football is making waves with an unexpected QB move as they gear up to close out 2025 in style with the Sun Bowl on December 31 against the Duke Blue Devils right here in El Paso. While the game itself is the primary focus, there is a larger plot developing off the field that has coaches and fans excited about what lies ahead.

“El Paso’s own Jake Fette is practicing with Arizona State at Eastwood today ahead of the Sun Bowl,” Adrian Broaddus reported.

Jake Fette, a quarterback from Del Valle who has been making headlines since high school, is now on the practice fields at ASU ahead of the big game. Kenny Dillingham has been meticulously building the next generation of Sun Devil talent, and this isn’t just any incoming freshman.

Fette, a four-star prospect who committed back in September 2024, is already making waves before officially joining spring ball. He’s currently in town training with the team after an incredible high school career with more than 7,600 passing yards and nearly 2,000 rushing yards. He is expected to come back to Tempe with the team and prepare to begin this new chapter.

This is a developing story…