Kenny Dillingham Makes Tough Cam Skattebo Admission as ASU’s Counter Plan for 2300-yd Loss Revealed

There are some players you replace. And then there are players you redistribute. And certain players leave more than just a statistical gap while leaving, since they are the ones who redefine teams. That’s the kind of impact Cam Skattebo had on Arizona State football last season. Whether it was chewing up yards on the ground, navigating through the pocket, or even punting when needed, Skattebo was the ultimate Swiss Army knife for the Sun Devils. Now that he’s off to the NFL, ASU has to figure out how to move forward without its do-it-all playmaker.

So what happens when the heart of your offense is gone? Sun Devil fans have spent the offseason wondering who would carry the load in Skattebo’s absence. Kanye Udoh? Kyson Brown? Or some unexpected dark horse? The question keeps floating. Who’s the next Cam Skattebo? But head coach Kenny Dillingham just made one thing clear: there won’t be one, because there can’t be one.

Talking on ESPN College Football, Dillingham was asked how he plans to fill the gap left by Skattebo. His response to this? Pure conviction while addressing the obvious. He said, “You know he was a special talent, in my opinion, and it’s impossible for one guy to do it.” And if there’s any kind of truth in CFB, it’s definitely what Dillingham said. A freak athlete with 1711 rushing yards and 605 receiving yards is not someone you can replace easily. Skattebo is a generational player, a rarity. So, how does ASU plan on filling the gaping hole left by him? Dillingham had his answer ready.

Dillingham laid out a vision for a group effort. He said, “There’s going to have to be a variety of guys that pick up his yardage. And that’s the fun part when you have, you know, 2,000 yards of offense, leaving. All right, we gotta have running backs that pick it up. We got to have wideouts pick it up. We gotta have our quarterback pick it up, tight ends pick it up.” The loss of nearly 2,000 yards of offense isn’t something ASU is trying to plug with one name; it’s going to be a team-wide challenge.

While Kanye Udoh will likely lead the backfield, Leavitt and company have their work cut out for them. So no, the Sun Devils aren’t looking for another Skattebo. They’re building something different. Something more fluid, more flexible, and perhaps more dangerous. And if Dillingham’s plan clicks, ASU’s offense won’t be defined by the loss of one star, but by the rise of many. And with a rising quarterback at the helm, the pieces are starting to fall into place.

Who Will Be the Shock Absorbers Post-Skattebo?

After Cam Skattebo’s electrifying playmaking, Arizona State’s offense will lean heavily on QB Sam Leavitt to stabilize the attack. The rising QB showed flashes of brilliance in 2024, but now faces heightened expectations as the undisputed leader of the offense. His ability to extend plays with his legs and make smarter decisions in the passing game will be crucial, especially on third downs, where Skattebo’s magic often bailed ASU out.

Out wide, WR Jordyn Tyson emerges as the most likely candidate to replace Skattebo’s explosive plays. At 6’1 with deceptive speed, Tyson has the tools to be Leavitt’s go-to target, particularly in contested-catch situations. Skattebo’s departure means ASU loses its most reliable YAC (yards after catch) threat, so Tyson must turn short throws into big gains. His development as a true No. 1 receiver could dictate whether the Sun Devils’ passing game keeps defenses honest.

On the ground, Kanye Udoh can replicate Skattebo’s physical prowess. His north-south running style gives ASU a much-needed identity in short-yardage situations. The Sun Devils won’t ask the Army transfer to throw passes or line up at wildcat QB, but if he consistently grinds out tough yards and keeps the chains moving, he’ll relieve pressure on Leavitt and the passing game. Skattebo was a unicorn who ticked all the boxes. And you don’t replace a player like that; you adapt from him, and that’s what Dillingham’s squad is aiming to do this season. Now it’s just a matter of time for ASU loyalists to see if their team can step up when it counts.