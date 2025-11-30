New Florida HC Jon Sumrall Lands in First Controversy After $38M Big 12 Coach’s Cryptic Social Media Activity

Essentials Inside The Story Florida Gators announced the hiring of Jon Sumrall.

Sumrall led Tulane to a 19-7 record in two seasons at the helm.

A Big 12 head coach fired off a cryptic tweet aimed at head coaches moving to other programs.

The Florida Gators finally ended their head coach search with Jon Sumrall. The wheels were set in motion after Lane Kiffin left Ole Miss for LSU. Not even a day into his new gig, Sumrall is already getting some indirect shots from a fellow coach in college football.

The Sun Devils’ Kenny Dillingham is true to his Arizona roots. Yet when his colleagues in the coaching world landed new and better opportunities, the 35-year-old openly supported all of them, except Jon Sumrall. But more than that, it’s his cryptic share of a story that had everyone talking.

“Beware of destination addiction: The idea that happiness is the next place, the next job, or even with the next partner,” the original post read. “Until you give up, or even with the next partner. Until you give up the idea that happiness is somewhere else, it will never be where you are. – Denzel Washington.”

The quote is as real as it gets. But then, out of nowhere, Dillingham deleted it. The last few days have all been about head coaches looking towards greener pastures. Arizona State’s head coach has publicly called out this pursuit. While Sumrall was just one of the targets, it was also linked to Lane Kiffin’s move to LSU.

The crazy part? Dillingham actually wished two of the head coaches who moved to other programs. Arkansas announced Memphis’ Ryan Silverfield as its new head coach. South Florida’s Alex Golesh officially took over at Auburn. Kenny continued congratulating Silverfield, saying, “This is awesome! Worked his way up!! Love to see it!” He also made sure to commend Golesh, adding, “Love this!!! Great fit!!!” But he offered no public congratulations to Jon Sumrall, who is being introduced as the Florida Gators’ head coach. That omission raises questions about Sumrall’s relationship with Dillingham.

Yes, both Sumrall and Dillingham were hot coaching prospects this season. In just his second year as head coach, Dillingham led the Sun Devils from a rough 3–9 debut in 2023 to a Big 12 title and their first CFP appearance in 2024. On the other hand, Sumrall put together a strong 42–11 record as a head coach during his runs at Troy (2022–2023) and Tulane (2024–2025). Sure, for Florida, Sumrall is a consolation pick after missing out on Lane Kiffin. But he definitely has the resume for which he deserves to rise to the ranks.

Jon Sumrall’s remuneration at The Swamp

Jon Sumrall’s contract as the new Florida Gators head football coach is reportedly a six-year deal worth an average of $7.5 million per year. The contract also includes significant incentives tied to the College Football Playoff. Sumrall’s deal is structured to keep him in Gainesville for the long haul. It provides stability after a turbulent period under the previous coach, Billy Napier. Napier got $7.47 million a year.

Sumrall, 43, brings strong SEC ties and a proven track record of success to Florida. He played linebacker at Kentucky before transitioning into coaching roles that included stints at Ole Miss and Kentucky as a position coach and coordinator. After Troy, he moved to Tulane. There, he continued his success by going 19-7 overall and leading the Green Wave to consecutive appearances in the American Conference championship game.

The contract’s salary nearly doubles what Sumrall was reportedly making at Tulane. He was making around $3 million to $4 million annually. This jump underscores the financial and competitive leap he’s making, moving to a Power Five SEC program with vastly increased resources and national recruiting appeal.