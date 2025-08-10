Kenny Dillingham Reveals Sam Leavitt Approach as ASU Coaches Target Special Teams Turnaround

Arizona State stunned the Big 12. Rising from underdogs to champions, and Sam Leavitt straight-up stole the show. This quarterback guided the Sun Devils to a conference title and a College Football Playoff berth. Leavitt’s clutch plays, leadership, and raw talent fueled discussions throughout the season. While Kenny Dillingham’s coaching ignited the turnaround, Leavitt’s electrifying presence was the key. Now, Dillingham focuses on preserving that rawness, ensuring the star remains sharp and ready to dominate again.

This offseason Sam Leavitt is already making waves at ASU’s fall camp, showing major growth. His NFL-caliber arm talent, combined with the addition of Alabama transfer Jaren Hamilton, could unlock his full potential, leading to more precise throws from various positions. Leavitt’s athleticism also opens doors for the Sun Devils to incorporate more designed runs and zone-read options, maximizing his dual-threat capabilities.

But all that growth isn’t just the result of Sam Leavitt’s grind but also Kenny Dillingham’s immense trust in him. The free rein that he gave him to lead the offense on his terms made him a better player. “I just asked him, what do you see? Why did you throw that? Why do you like that? Would you put in a different call? Why did you not work this side of the field? Why didn’t you check? Why did you change this? Why didn’t? I you ask more questions than actually tell him what to do. At the end of the day, they’re going to see the game how they see it, right? They may never see it like me. That’s not my job,” Dillingham said after camp.

That’s exactly why Leavitt’s growth feels unstoppable. In 2024, he completed 216 of 350 passes for 2,885 yards, with 24 touchdowns and only 6 interceptions, achieving a 150.2 efficiency rating. But what truly distinguishes him is his versatility. He rushed 110 times for 443 yards and 5 touchdowns, showcasing the dual-threat ability that is vital to ASU’s offense. And that’s the result of Dillingham’s open approach. As he further explains his approach, he says, “My job is to understand how a quarterback sees it, not to get a quarterback to see it like me, right? And if I understand how they see it, maybe I can tweak how they see it in their own way that is closer to me, but not the same way.”

ASU’s scrimmage at Camp Tontozona saw a dominant defense holding the offense scoreless for much of the day. The offense, missing key players like Jordyn Tyson, Malik McClain, and Chamon Metayer struggled to find its rhythm early on. However, quarterbacks Sam Leavitt and backup Jeff Sims rallied late, leading impressive touchdown drives. So, now you know how Dillingham’s approach is helping him. Now, with his strong hold in the game, there’s another weak link in Kenny Dillingham’s team that’s up for a massive turnaround.

A very special teams turnaround

Kenny Dillingham can finally breathe easy as ASU’s kicking game rebounds. Last year, it was a disaster. Ian Hershey’s late-season misses led to a 7-for-12 field goal record, and Carston Kieffer couldn’t seize his chance in the opener. These missed kicks were costly, exposing a significant weakness. Now, the unit is transforming. Following an awful 11-for-20 field goal season (just 3-for-8 from 40+), ASU’s kicking game is becoming a strength, giving Dillingham reason to celebrate.

As special teams coordinator Charlie Ragle has reshaped the special teams room with more veteran players, that shift is critical. “Eight practices in, I feel pretty good where we’re at,” Ragle said. “Reshaped the room with older guys. I think that’s what’s critical, obviously, there’s talent. We had talent last year, but I think the guys that we have in there this year are just a veteran group, and their approach is much different.” That veteran mindset shows up on the field in their focus and execution during practice.

A major bright spot is senior kicker Jesus Gomez, a transfer from Eastern Michigan who’s quickly making an impact. After missing only a handful of kicks in camp, none within 40 yards, Gomez is solidifying his role on special teams. “I just wanted to go to a team that I could help and that I could get myself noticed and I think this is the best place for it,” Gomez stated, his confidence boosting the entire unit.

Another key area to watch is the punting competition between sophomore Matt McKenzie and returning starter Kanyon Floyd. McKenzie is still adapting after transitioning from rugby in Australia, but his unique style gives the coverage team more time to execute. Meanwhile, Floyd has shown marked improvement in consistency and distance, showcasing the athleticism that makes him a dynamic player. Even Ragle highlights Floyd’s skillset, noting how his track hurdles experience contributes to his punting power and agility.

Even junior Raleek Brown is emerging as the primary returner. Ragle likens his explosiveness to Darren Sproles, highlighting his game-changing potential. Boasting unprecedented depth, ASU’s special teams is packed with players hungry to contribute and secure their roles. “We’ve increased our depth,” Ragle said. “While in theory, that hurts us, the quality has gotten better.” This sets the stage for a special teams unit poised to surprise in 2025.