Kenny Dillingham Reveals $3M Move Impact on Jordyn Tyson as He Announces Ben Coleman Decision

Arizona State Sun Devils are one of the fastest rising programs over the last season. There’s already a case for ASU’s offense finishing among the top 10 in the nation with so many NFL draft prospects on the roster. But for coach Kenny Dillingham, the crown jewel of his roster is the elite duo of Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson. But the credit for the passing game’s success can be further attributed to an old NFL legend.

The Sun Devils head coach didn’t mince words when talking about WR’s coach Hines Ward’s role in shaping Tyson’s game. “I think it’s been huge for him to just set the tone of what it looks like to be a pro bowler. What it looks like to achieve the things that JT wants to achieve and to have somebody sitting there who’s been through that, who’s not just had success in the football field, but he’s had success in life. He’s had success in multiple avenues of whatever he’s attacked, he’s been successful at, Coach Ward,” Dillingham said. In other words, Jordyn Tyson isn’t just learning how to beat coverages, he’s watching everyday how a legend of the game carries himself in the world.

Kenny Dillingham pushed the thought further, underscoring the influence of Ward’s pedigree. “So to see somebody just be successful at multiple things, he’s obviously doing something right. He obviously has a way he carries himself that breeds success. So when JT and all the wideouts get to tap into that, that’s a special thing that they have.” It’s one thing to have a position coach with technical expertise. it’s another to have a mentor who owns a Super Bowl MVP and three Pro Bowls on his résumé. Tyson, who already checks every physical box, now gets the “cheat code” of soaking in daily lessons from a man who mastered both the craft and the mindset.

It’s part of a broader bet Dillingham made last year when Arizona State invested nearly $3 million each to lock up his coordinators, Marcus Arroyo on offense and Brian Ward on defense. Both were signed to three-year deals averaging more than $1 million annually, a financial leap that showed just how serious the administration is about sustaining momentum. The ripple effect of that move is clear: ASU is aiming to build a roster and staff environment that can groom NFL-ready talents like Tyson. Those investments are paying off with a program that now sits two-deep at every position, with the offensive line already naming a starting center and creating optimism for stability in the trenches.

Tyson’s rise has been one of the focal points of the offseason, and scouts haven’t been shy in their praise. The consensus has him as the third-best wide receiver in the nation, trailing only Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith and Alabama’s Ryan Williams, and he’s generating real buzz as a potential top-10 pick in the NFL Draft. His film shows how he wins at every level of the field. His route running is already advanced for the college game, and his versatility allows him to line up anywhere across the formation. Simply put, Tyson looks like a Sunday player masquerading on Saturdays.

That’s why Dillingham’s decision-making matters so much now. Not just at QB-WR, but the O-Line is also a reason for optimism with a starting center just being declared.

Ben Coleman locks down ASU’s center job

Arizona State’s offense just got its new anchor. On Saturday, coach Kenny Dillingham officially handed the keys to the middle of the line to graduate senior Ben Coleman, announcing him as the Sun Devils’ starting center heading into the season.

“Ben’s going to be our starting center. He worked for it, he’s prepared,” Dillingham said after ASU wrapped up its final practice of fall camp. “I said we wanted to move guys around throughout camp, and we feel like he gives us the best chance to win football games.”

That’s high praise for a player who, until recently, hadn’t taken many meaningful snaps at center. Coleman, a preseason All-Big 12 selection for his work at guard, now finds himself sliding into uncharted waters. The assignment? Replace all-conference stalwart Leif Fautanu, who left some massive shoes to fill.

Coleman isn’t alone in the mix. Makua Pule has been rotating in at center, giving the Devils insurance at a critical position. But as camp wore on, it became clear Coleman’s experience, toughness, and adaptability stood out. For an offense banking on Jordyn Tyson and Leavitt to shine, stability up front is everything.