Kenny Dillingham to Lean on 2 Weapons to Replace Cam Skattebo After $6M ASU Overhaul Move

ASU went from laughing stock to lightning strike under Kenny Dillingham, stunning college football by dominating the Big 12. But it was a result of Cam Skattebo’s monster year that fueled their run. That’s right, he was the only player since Christian McCaffrey in 2015 to amass 1,700+ rushing and 500+ receiving yards in a season. This powered an 11-3 record, a conference title, and a Peach Bowl appearance, establishing the Sun Devils as the league’s surprise juggernaut. Now, even with Skattebo headed to the NFL, Dillingham isn’t flinching, as he already has two new weapons to keep the storm rolling.

No questions. Cam Skattebo had been ASU’s go-to player and a clutch performer. He’s had four games with over 200 scrimmage yards, tying him with UNC’s Omario Hampton for second-most in the FBS and matching Chuba Hubbard’s Big 12 record from the last 20 years. Plus, he’s had five games with 75+ rushing yards in the first half (three straight), making him only the second Sun Devil since 2007 to achieve this with a TD in each game (alongside Eno Benjamin). Now, his 22 total touchdowns and 19 rushing scores stand tied for the most in program history.

But every great leader has a follower, and even Kenny Dillingham found one to fill in his shoes. Now, this season Sam Leavitt will be launching passes to Jordyn Tyson, not Skattebo. As per The Ruffino and Joe Show’s host, Joe Deleone, and Ruffino, they are emerging as the dynamic duo. “I think that they are positioned effectively to transition away from Skattebo and to lean on one of the most dynamic duos in the country. Levitt is getting a lot of preseason recognition from the NFL. As I’ve said, Jordyn Tyson very likely should be the number one wide receiver selected in the 2026 NFL Draft. He is very fast. He is very fluid. He’s a great route runner. He is somebody who is going to be, as long as he finishes the year healthy, unlike last year, a 1500-yard guy. He is that gifted,” Joe said.

Well, can we blame him for this? Both of them are already making a lot of buzz this fall. The Maxwell Football Club dropped its 80-player watch list for the nation’s best college football players, and Arizona State, the reigning Big 12 champion, boasts two nominees: quarterback Sam Leavitt and wide receiver Jordyn Tyson. Leavitt torched opposing defenses last year, racking up 2,855 passing yards and 24 touchdowns against just six interceptions while leading the Sun Devils to an 11-3 season. Following performances such as his 304-yard, three-touchdown game at Oklahoma State, he was the Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year.

Even Tyson was equally impressive, recording 75 receptions for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns before a collarbone injury ended his season short. But his key plays, like a 176-yard explosion against Kansas State show the kind of potential he carries. Now, imagine if their chemistry clicks. Then Kenny Dillingham can finally make his way to the playoffs this season.

For now, Camp Tontozona concludes with Arizona State’s defense dominating the Maroon and Gold scrimmage. Boogie Wilson’s early interception of Sam Leavitt set the tone, and the QB never fully recovered, especially without his primary target, Jordyn Tyson, who sat out alongside Malik McClain and Chamon Metayer. The offense managed only two touchdowns and two field goals in 13 drives, highlighting that Leavitt struggles to perform at the expected level without Tyson’s ability to stretch the field.

But that’s not the only thing that’s turning heads in Arizona State.

Kenny Dillingham’s ASU massive $6 million move

ASU is transforming game days into a massive desert block party, fueled by Kenny Dillingham’s push for a $15–20M indoor practice facility next to Mountain America Stadium. This facility would uniquely double as a high-end tailgating area, and boosters are already stepping up. The Sol Devil group recently donated $1.5M to upgrade the football weight room, and AD Graham Rossini reports that they’ve already raised over $6M toward the new indoor facility.

The message is clear: Sun Devil Nation is all in and ready to invest. And no one’s more satisfied than Rossini as after the scrimmage he said, “And so in two weeks, to have a group of guys come up with a million and a half to do that, that’s amazing, or maybe six plus million into the football covered facility. That’s a high priority for us, as we’ve talked about the last couple weeks. And so, you know, people are now coming up saying, like, how do I help? We see the momentum. We want to be a part of finding solutions, providing resources and just building this. “

Momentum is building rapidly, and Kenny Dillingham is capitalizing on it. After hinting at a new tailgating experience, the head coach is now seeing booster funds benefit not only football but other sports as well. Rossini notes the upgraded weight room’s “really good equipment” will be available to all ASU athletics, benefiting every team. Following last year’s successful Big 12 debut and earning a No. 4 Playoff seed, the program’s value has never been greater.

Fans are supporting the program, and the program is delivering in return. Rossini attributes this growth to the fans’ energy, stating, “We feed off their energy.” The relationship is clearly reciprocal: boosters invest, the team performs, and the cycle continues. With the 2025 season opener against Northern Arizona on Aug. 30, the Sun Devils are not just comfortable, they are improving. So, in Tempe right now, the iron’s hot and everyone’s swinging the hammer.