Kenny Dillingham to Turn Michigan Interest to His Advantage with Major Update on His ASU Future: Report

With a top program like Michigan looking for its next man up, Arizona State can’t take chances anymore. With speculations around the Wolverines intensifying, the Sun Devils and Kenny Dillingham are already working towards a new contract, making sure they keep him close to their program.

“So, Dillingham received an automatic rollover extension simply for having a better than 500 season,” Sun Devils reporter Chris Karpman said. “His last contract extension, which was ratified by the one-year rollover every time that he has a winning season, and also for winning eight regular-season games. And this contract conversation that’s ongoing between Dillingham’s agent and Graham Rossini at ASU is more of a restructuring that would, by my understanding, increase his base compensation.”

Athletic director Graham Rossini and Dillingham’s agent have been negotiating their new contract for nearly ten weeks. Rossini made it clear last year, after the Big 12 Championship, that they are “committed to making it a top priority” and keeping him close. And now it’s taking place, and even Dillingham confirmed his contract extension stance on Saturday during practice. He further stressed that he has not spoken to Michigan or any other program about job openings.

“I love this place,” Dillingham said. “It’s a special place to me.”

Now, Kenny Dillingham has already earned an automatic $200,000 raise after winning eight regular-season games. That boosted his 2025 base salary from $5.8 million to $6 million and triggered a one-year extension through December 31, 2030. But now, Dillingham’s team is aiming to come up with an increase and guaranteed payroll setup based on performance.

Power Four teams are investing heavily in their coaches this year. LSU invested around $91 million for seven years to get Lane Kiffin to LSU, and then Indiana even agreed to pay Curt Cignetti $93 million over eight years. Even Mike Elko signed a six-year contract extension for $11 million with the Aggies. So, that level of investment shows how badly teams want to keep their head coaches intact.

Now, given the fat contracts that are rolling out on the college football front, Dillingham’s agents are aiming at such a pay scale. But it looks like that might not happen.

“Modestly, I don’t think it’s significant; I don’t think it’s a million-dollar thing,” Karpman said. “It’s probably more than hundreds of thousands of dollars annually, and maybe lessen some of the bonus structuring to kind of move some of that more into base compensation.”

But from an NIL standpoint, Arizona State isn’t doing great either, as they are not spending so much on their roster to achieve success. With Texas Tech’s roster reportedly valued ($28 million) at more than twice what was spent on ASU’s roster, giving such a high level of pay raise to Kenny Dillingham feels like a dream.

Family ties and success anchor Dillingham in Tempe. He and his wife, Briana, are both ASU graduates and are expecting their second child early next year. But if Arizona State fails to give him better compensation, Kenny Dillingham might look for better opportunities. For now, any future agreements need the approval of the Arizona Board of Regents.

Now, with contract extension talks on the line, the Sun Devils make a major recruiting addition.

Kenny Dillingham adds a major recruit

Arizona State strengthened its future by landing a major commitment from four-star quarterback Weston Nielsen for its 2027 class. The Texas native ranks as the No. 20 passer nationally and has had eyes on Dillingham and offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo since the start. And his relationship with them drove this decision.

“I’m ready to make my decision mainly because of my relationship with Coach Arroyo and Coach Dillingham. They fit me as a person and understand me for who I am,” Nielsen told Rivals. “The environment there, the fact that Arizona State is really pulling—and it’s not like any other school, so it makes me feel like it could be a good fit.”

On the field, Nielsen produces at a high level. As a junior at Bastrop High School, he threw for 3,130 yards, 47 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. So, now you know why the Sun Devils were fighting back and forth for him.

Now, with major commitments on the line, losing Kenny Dillingham is not an option for Arizona State. So let’s wait and see how lucrative his compensation is.