Kenny Dillingham Turns Heads With Strong Message to Sam Leavitt & Co. as House Settlement Shakes Up ASU

Kenny Dillingham dreams of making Arizona State a blueblood program, a feat that few college football teams can truly claim. Dillingham knows it might be tough, but not impossible. Clemson and Oregon are recent examples of schools that have had dominant runs over the last decade. In an interview with On3′s Pete Nakos, Dillingham straight-out said that it’s ASU’s turn. The 2020s will belong to the Sun Devils. “There hasn’t been a team in this era, in the 2020s. The lifestyle you have in Arizona, if we can create some staff consistency, and then we’re in a league where we can continually compete to win.” But he’s not just chasing this prize blindly.

Kenny Dillingham’s goal might be fixed, but his methods are flexible and unique. He doesn’t believe in draining his players with a dry, rough schedule.

Arizona State’s history seems bleak. They have been nowhere near national prominence. Over the last 24 seasons, they have been a below-average team, struggling to keep up. Since 2000, they have only reached 10 wins four times. Their 11-3 record in 2024 was one of their best seasons in decades, a clear victory for Dillingham’s efforts to reach the playoffs. But the HC wasn’t the only one who got things moving. Offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo, quarterback Sam Leavitt, running back Cam Skattebo, and every single player on the team gave their best to win a Big 12 championship and a playoff spot.

This time again, Kenny Dillingham has his QB in Sam Leavitt, who is shaping up to be a major cornerstone of the ASU offense in the future. “I have the national championship and the 2025 Heisman as my goals,” Leavitt sets the bar high for himself, and fans are thrilled. In his freshman year of 2024, Leavitt threw for 2,885 yards and tossed 24 touchdowns against six interceptions. Jordyn Tyson, as the most targeted player, caught 75 passes for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns.

But guess what! Kenny, like any other coach, cheered loudly for his boys, showing his pride openly. For him, the score is just a bonus. The real win is seeing his players celebrating, having fun together, and being their true, wild selves without effort. The coach gets energy from their fresh vibe, spreading love, life, and and laughter. He wants to hold onto those moments more than anything. Why? “As college sports change, the purpose stays the same! How do we help these guys be THEMSELVES and learn how to be successful/happy in life in their own unique way? #SunDevil4LIFE.”

The coach asked his players to: “BE A GOOD PERSON, MAKE GOOD DECISIONS, HAVE MORE FUN WORKING HARDER THAN ANYONE IN THE COUNTRY.”

On June 6th, a big change came to college football. Judge Claudia Wilken approved a settlement in the House v. NCAA lawsuit. This means college athletes can now be paid directly by their universities, almost like employees. This is a huge shift from the old amateur rules. This news will definitely help Kenny Dillingham’s program at Arizona State. While the new rules aren’t perfect yet, they should make the playing field more even for top-tier college teams.

Under this new settlement, Arizona State and other schools that offer more scholarships can increase the total money they share with athletes up to $20.5 million. Players will be happy about this, of course. Not just for the money, but also because coaches like Kenny Dillingham are seen as great mentors and even life coaches. And fans are showering their love too.

Fans laud Kenny Dillingham’s big-hearted message for the ASU players

A magician who can transform mockery into magic? A Superman without his wings? The title may vary, but the emotion remains the same. Dillingham is a dynamic recruiter, a great mentor, and the greatest human being. He wants to build a team of good men, not just good players, who support each other, make everyone comfortable, and help the team succeed together.

When the coach thinks like this, it not only fuels his players to break the stigma but also influences fans deeply to stay loyal to their favorite team. One of them couldn’t help writing, “Can’t say enough how thrilled I am to have you as our coach, CKD! You get it!”

They choose words to express their emotions, but words could never do justice to what they feel. Teaching your guys the basic code of an athlete is important. In a world full of people asking for mindless training and overwhelming goals and aims, telling the youngsters to keep their happiness over everything is important. Kenny Dillingham, like a true guardian, keeps doing that job.

“Kenny is the best head coach in CFB. Great leader. Teaches boys to become men,” one fan rightly articulated his emotions. That’s not it. Some fans couldn’t get enough of it from afar. They want to see it, live it more closely, and hence want their sons to be his students someday, somehow. “Wouldn’t want my son playing for anyone other than Dilly!!! This dude loves his job and damn sure loves our kids!!! #ForksUp,” one of such fans wrote on X.

A new era in college sports has arrived, allowing schools like Arizona State to spend up to $20.5 million annually on their athletes. This new financial freedom will help them keep top talent. The uncertainty and excitement prevail all at once, but the bottom line would be the same. This is the prelude to the golden era of the ASU. Indeed, a “GREAT TIME TO BE A SUN DEVIL!!!” as a fan seconded.

One fan’s comment perfectly captured all these feelings. “Dilly’s not just building a team; he’s building a legacy. And it’s only year three. 🔱.” After all, Kenny checks all those boxes that help him go down in history.