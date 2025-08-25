Kenny Dillingham’s Assistant Quietly Admits Sam Leavitt’s Mental Vulnerability That Worries ASU

Sam Leavitt’s sophomore campaign at Arizona State arrives with one of the most impressive resumes in college football. The quarterback has already landed himself on the prestigious Davey O’Brien Award preseason watch list, one of just six sophomores in the nation honored this way. Add to that his inclusion in the Walter Camp Preseason All-American team and the Maxwell Award watch list, along with ESPN’s top 100 college football players and a top-4 ranking for the 2026 draft class from Field Yates. After last year’s run to the Big 12 title, it’s no surprise to see Leavitt being billed as a Heisman contender and the biggest star at Sun Devil.

Yet, for all the accolades and records, Leavitt is still just a sophomore with a high ceiling and plenty to learn. His raw talent is undeniable, but as ASU offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo put it candidly on Speak Of The Devil, “He’s very competitive. He’s ultra-competitive in a lot of ways. I think the regulation of him emotionally is a piece that’s always going to be a battle, which is okay… You can play with emotion; you just can’t let emotion play with you.” Arroyo knows firsthand that the path from prodigy to program leader is fraught, and for a young player like Leavitt, there are a million distractions that could sway him from his goal.

Reaching his immense potential, Arroyo says, “is going to be really, really hard. The expectations and the noise and the magnification, unfortunately, at that position are what we sign up for. But there’s no handbook for it.” Arroyo is quick to note that Leavitt’s emotional fire is both a strength and a challenge in big games and tight moments.

“He’s really starting to mature into the position, see the game a certain way, be able to handle a few more things. Try to block out certain things that are outside noise, and really put his foot down and be who he is. That’s a challenge, and that’s going to be really, really hard.” Arroyo’s measured perspective reflects a long-term vision, not just for playcalling, but for leadership as Leavitt becomes the face of the Sun Devil offense.

Handling the spotlight will demand constant adjustment as Leavitt learns how to massage and work through the kinks and how it’s going to feel, and the good days and the bad days. Arroyo offers patience, emphasizing that growth will be incremental but inevitable. “He’s ready for that,” Arroyo assures. The combination of Leavitt’s natural competitiveness and his self-awareness, along with Arroyo’s support, makes this development phase as important as any drive on Saturdays.

If Leavitt can harness his gifts and fine-tune the emotional side of his game, Arizona State’s schedule sets the stage for something remarkable. With key Big 12 games and seasoned talent across the lineup, the Sun Devils most certainly have the potential to make a run for 12-0. The expectations may be sky-high, but with Leavitt at the helm and Arroyo guiding him, ASU’s ceiling looks as boundless as their quarterback’s talent.

Sam Leavitt’s leadership in year two

Sam Leavitt’s soaring profile would tempt most quarterbacks to chase individual glory. Instead, the sophomore has folded Kenny Dillingham’s “best football first” mantra into his own routine. And the same ethos has led him to funnel merchandise royalties back into the Sun Angel Collective and write a $15,000 check to the Pat Tillman Foundation. In Tempe’s reimagined locker room, such gestures are the cultural currency of a program built on trust rather than splashy promises.

Leavitt’s buy-in shows up on the field, too. Fall-camp observers raved about his NFL-caliber arm and chemistry with Alabama transfer Jaren Hamilton, a one-two punch that figures prominently in Dillingham’s up-tempo script. Yet the head coach is quick to remind anyone listening that the real test begins when adversity strikes. “Everybody says you can’t build culture anymore… our leaders run this team, not me,” Dillingham told the Blue Chip Journal, showing why Sam Leavitt’s calm in the pocket and in team meetings matters more than any bomb down the seam. The quarterback’s willingness to mentor a brand-new backfield of Kyson Brown, Kanye Udoh, and Raleek Brown only deepens that credibility.

All of it converges in two weeks when No. 11 Arizona State opens against a rebuilt but dangerous Utah squad. Leavitt’s stat line will matter, but the bigger storyline is whether he can steer a roster that lost workhorse Cam Skattebo yet still harbors 12-0 ambition. If the sophomore keeps threading explosive throws with unselfish gestures, and if that new running-back trio finds rhythm, the Sun Devils won’t need to chase playoff buzz. Because they’ll be in it before they know it.