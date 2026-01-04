Kenny Dillingham’s ASU Lands Big Ten Transfer WR as Jordyn Tyson Replacement

Arizona State knew this moment was coming. The heartbeat of the Sun Devils’ passing offense, Jordyn Tyson, has left for the NFL. He was projected as a top-10 pick, who walked away from Tempe with a huge production gap. Now, as HC Kenny Dillingham and his staff attack the transfer portal with urgency, they believe they’ve found an answer to help steady the next chapter of ASU’s offense.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On3’s Hayes Fawcett reported that Washington’s true freshman transfer WR Raiden Vines-Bright has committed to Arizona State, giving the Sun Devils an immediate boost at a position they desperately needed.

ADVERTISEMENT

During his first season with the Huskies, Bright got considerable playing time. He caught 24 passes for 238 yards and a touchdown, including one in his final game at UW against Boise State in the LA Bowl. The former four-star recruit, who has three years of eligibility left, becomes a long-term asset for Dillingham as ASU rebuilds its offense after losing key pieces like Tyson and Sam Leavitt.

The move also feels full circle. After finishing high school, Vines-Bright, a native of Tempe and an IMG Academy product, was heavily pursued by Arizona State and even made an official visit before eventually committing to Washington. The addition of Vines-Bright, who is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 17 wide receiver and the No. 58 overall player in the nation, is a big win and a reminder that the Sun Devils aren’t backing down from the challenge of replacing greatness.

This is a developing story…