Kenny Dillingham’s CFP Path in Jeopardy as Cam Skattebo Loss Hits ASU Hard

Arizona State wasn’t expected to shock the CFB world last season. No one had them marked as a playoff threat, let alone Big 12 champs. But Kenny Dillingham’s squad flipped the script and ended with an impressive 11-3 season and a conference title trophy in hand. Leading that charge were quarterback Sam Leavitt and star running back Cam Skattebo. While Leavitt is back for one more run, Skattebo has already taken his talents to the NFL. That kind of loss isn’t just about production—it’s about presence. And now Dillingham faces a big question: replace, redistribute, or rethink?

Replacing Cam Skattebo won’t be easy. His 2024 season was one for the history books. He became the first college player since Christian McCaffrey in 2015 to record over 1,700 rushing yards and 500 receiving yards in a single season. Skattebo finished with 1,711 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns on 293 carries, plus 605 receiving yards and three scores on 45 receptions. He was more than a stat sheet filler—he was the team’s identity. His departure leaves a gap that’s as emotional as it is tactical.

And that gap has made people like Josh Pate take notice. On his College Football Show, Pate didn’t sugarcoat his thoughts about Arizona State’s upcoming season. “Arizona State was 10-2 in regular season last year. This is just the regular season that we’re talking about. Their win total’s eight and a half right now. I’m gonna cop out a little bit on Arizona State. I’m going to say the same. I think of them as a kind of 10-win caliber team. That’s very lofty, by the way. Given the volatility of the Big 12, there’s a lot to love about Arizona State. But if you tried to ask yourself, okay, how could it go wrong? The defense was good last year, not elite camps. Skattebo is gone, a tailback, and also the intangible part is you never know what the follow-up is,” he explained.

But it’s not like Kenny Dillingham hasn’t been preparing for this exact situation. The Sun Devils’ 2025 backfield is already shaping up with fresh talent. Kyson Brown, who rushed for 351 yards and two scores last season, and Raleek Brown, who added 42 yards on just nine touches, will both be key. Add in Army transfer Kanye Udoh—who racked up 1,117 yards and 10 touchdowns last year—and suddenly, there’s firepower in the backfield again. These three could collectively help fill the Skattebo-sized hole.

The defense also returns plenty of bite. Linebackers Keyshaun Elliott and Zyrus Fiaseu bring speed and intensity, while the secondary is stacked with experience. Xavion Alford and Keith Abney, who combined for five interceptions in 2024, return alongside Purdue transfer Nyland Green. Veterans Myles “Ghost” Rowser and Javan Robinson round out one of the deepest and most athletic secondaries in the Big 12. Josh Pate acknowledged these strengths, but still urged caution. As he put it, “This game is not played on paper.”

Arizona State’s schedule this fall won’t be easy either. Their non-conference slate includes home games against Northern Arizona and Texas State before heading on the road to face Mississippi State. Then comes the Big 12 grind: road tests against Baylor, Iowa State, and Colorado, and high-stakes home matchups versus Texas Tech, West Virginia, and a rivalry game against Arizona. Every week will be a test—and without Skattebo, the margin for error gets thinner.

Still, Pate believes Kenny Dillingham can find a way. “Well, naturally, you expect a follow-up effort that’s equal to or better than, especially when you return a lot of your players and the entire coaching staff back, which is not to be overlooked; that’s great. That looks good on paper,” he said. And despite the concerns, he ended his take on a confident note: “I’m saying the same, and I think that gets him in the playoff again; it gets them right there in the Big 12 Championship again.”

Cam Skattebo may be gone, but Arizona State’s hopes aren’t. With another playmaker under center, new backs ready to make their mark, and a veteran defense intact, Dillingham has the pieces to chase another title.

Kenny Dillingham’s immense trust in Sam Leavitt’s potential

Arizona State’s head coach, Kenny Dillingham, showers praise on quarterback Sam Leavitt. After a breakout season where Leavitt threw for 2,885 yards, 24 touchdowns, and just six interceptions, he grabbed national attention. His calm command of the offense, ability to escape pressure, and knack for extending plays made him the face of the Sun Devils’ journey to the Big 12 Championship and a College Football Playoff spot.

Kenny Dillingham’s faith in Leavitt is remarkable. “Then, he works like a champion,” Dillingham said. “Everyone sees him work like a champion and prepare like a champion. I’ve been blessed to coach my last three quarterbacks in particular were really, really good guys that were competing for the Heisman. He’s as every bit as good. Every bit as good as those two guys. He is 1000% on of the top quarterbacks, and I wouldn’t trade him for any quarterback in the country.”

This belief goes beyond just stats. Kenny Dillingham admires Leavitt’s tireless work ethic, his leadership on and off the field, and his ability to adjust during games. The HC even noted, “Leavitt can make the play in rhythm, or he can go and scramble like the end of the Texas game, even though we didn’t get it done on a huge 3rd & 15 in overtime. He goes and scrambles reminiscent of Jake Plummer,” drawing a compelling comparison to the legendary Sun Devil quarterback, which is high praise.

Leavitt’s connection with key receivers like Jordyn Tyson, his skill in reading defenses, and his clutch performances are clear. Even without star running back Cam Skattebo, expectations are still high. Arizona State sees Leavitt as key to a national championship, especially after he elevated the offense last season.

The QB and Coach Dillingham focused this spring on understanding how defenses react, encouraging him to take easier throws instead of always seeking big plays. Though it goes against his natural tendency, Leavitt is now making smarter decisions. This, combined with his mobility and excellent ball security, makes him a very promising sophomore. With Leavitt leading the way, the Sun Devils aren’t just looking for wins in 2025; they’re aiming for true greatness.