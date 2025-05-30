Kenny Dillingham’s Clear Cam Skattebo Message on ASU Overhaul After HC’s Strong Warning to Big 12

Cam Skattebo didn’t hold back after ASU’s upset win over No. 14 BYU. “The boys, they fought every day. We go back to the summer workouts and everybody fights every single day… The culture’s changed, and everybody loves each other. We’ve turned this thing around, but it’s not finished yet because there’s still work to do in the process,” he said. Those words say it all. It was all about the grind, the shift, the belief, and that vibrant locker room. And post-Skattebo? ASU isn’t just rebuilding; it’s rising. Less than three years removed from a major NCAA investigation, the Sun Devils are back on track. The biggest reason is HC Kenny Dillingham. From the moment he took over, Dillingham infused the program with energy, unity, and a new standard. At just 35, with years of coaching experience already under his belt, he transformed the culture, rallied the locker room, and gave ASU a clear vision. So, Skattebo’s praise wasn’t just about one win—it was about the foundation being laid.

Cam Skattebo came to ASU as a transfer from Sacramento State—an under-the-radar talent with something to prove. A Heisman candidate turned NFL Draft pick, selected 105th overall by the New York Giants. RB Skattebo’s rise is the stuff of stories: he went from unknown to unstoppable. And though he won’t be back in Tempe, his impact is everywhere. Kenny Dillingham made it clear—Skattebo wasn’t just a player; he was the heartbeat. His passion, energy, and fire helped spark ASU’s transformation. Now, it’s on the rest of the team to carry it forward.

On the May 29th episode of ESPN College Football with Matt Barrie, Kenny Dillingham didn’t hesitate when asked what Cam Skattebo meant to ASU’s rebuild. “Oh, it’s huge. I mean, his just passion for how he played is how I want our team to play. I want our team to play with more passion. And I want people to see our passion. I want people to feel our passion,” the ASU head coach said. That passion? Skattebo lived it every snap.

His fire fueled ASU, especially when the spotlight hit. In the Peach Bowl vs. Texas, Skattebo exploded for 269 total yards (141 rushing, 86 receiving, 42 passing), all while battling through sideline vomiting. He scored three touchdowns and earned Offensive MVP honors. Stats aside, he was the heartbeat of the team, even in defeat.

“I want people to be hurt when you lose. It shouldn’t feel good; it should be painful. To feel great when you win—like, this is an emotional game. And, I want our guys to play with that emotion. I want our guys to live that emotion. And I think he did that,” Kenny Dillingham added. And Skattebo’s passion wasn’t just visible—it was contagious. He didn’t just play the game; he felt it, and that passion still pushes ASU forward. But a few months ago, Cam Skattebo’s name popped up in a wild golf cart lawsuit. Then, his 4.65-second 40-yard dash at Pro Day made NFL scouts raise their eyebrows, casting some doubt on his draft stock. Still, Coach Dillingham was right there, hyping him up and reminding everyone that just getting an NFL jersey is what matters.

Kenny Dillingham saw more than stats in Cam Skattebo—he saw a standard. “I think the way he played the game with his passion and energy, I think, is definitely what I hope this team continues to carry on—is the way he played it. When you watched him play, how he played it—I hope we can continue on, you know, the thing that he started from that perspective,” he said. Skattebo didn’t just run hard; he played with heart on every single snap. That passion is the fire Dillingham wants to fuel Sun Devils football.

Cam Skattebo was the spark, but Kenny Dillingham was the architect. Together, they jump-started ASU’s transformation. Last season, while Skattebo ran wild, Dillingham silenced the doubters. Now, with momentum at their back, Dillingham’s not looking for respect—he’s demanding it. His message to the Big 12 is loud and clear: ASU isn’t just coming—they’ve arrived. And they’re not backing down.

Big 12 teams, watch out for Kenny Dillingham and his crew

Last year, the message was simple: “Let’s prove people wrong.” Because the media had ASU dead last—16th out of 16 in the Big 12. Expectations were low. Doubts were everywhere. But the team flipped the script. They won the conference championship. They punched their ticket to the College Football Playoff. Suddenly, ASU was the sport’s new darling. Now, the narrative has shifted….

It’s no longer about proving doubters wrong. It’s about proving they belong—year after year, at the top. That’s the challenge Kenny Dillingham and his Sun Devils are ready to embrace.

So, when asked about this season, Kenny Dillingham laid it out straight. “Yeah, I mean, it’s a whole different dynamic. Being able to respond when people say you su-ked and then work really hard? That’s easy. If you’re told you’re not good, you naturally want to work,” he said. But now, the challenge flips. “What happens when people tell you you’re good? What’s your response then? Are you satisfied with what you hear, or are you driven to do more?” That’s the real test for this team. With so many key players back, complacency isn’t an option. The question now is, can they raise the bar even higher?

ASU is set for a big 2025 season, bringing back 16 starters from last year’s breakout campaign. Leading the charge is QB Sam Leavitt, the Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year, who threw for 2,885 yards and 26 TDs. He’ll have plenty of help, including standout WR Jordyn Tyson, explosive RB Kyson Brown, and veteran TE Chamon Metayer. On defense, Xavion Alford returns after racking up 85 tackles and earning First-Team All-Big 12 honors. With this experienced core, ASU isn’t just running it back—they’re aiming even higher.

Kenny Dillingham isn’t sugarcoating it. The 2024 team was special, but it won’t be enough in 2025. “So many other teams in our league and across the country have made their teams better,” he said. “The team from last year, right, is not going to accomplish it. We have to be better. We have to do more.” That’s the new standard. Growth is the expectation. “We can’t be satisfied with just who we were or what we are right now,” he added. So, his challenge to the Sun Devils? Level up—or get left behind. Can Kenny Dillingham live up to his own expectations?