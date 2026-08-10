Kenny Dillingham’s First-Ever QB Now a Big 12 Rival OC, Makes Feelings Clear on Coaching Against His Mentor

Kenny Dillingham’s first quarterback never stepped onto a college field as a top recruit. Back when Dillingham was an assistant at Chaparral High School in Arizona, his play-caller was a local kid named Sean Brophy. Fast forward to 2026, and those two high school roots are colliding on college football’s biggest stage. Dillingham is guiding Arizona State, while Brophy has taken over as the new offensive coordinator at Oklahoma State. On November 21, the former teacher and student will stand on opposite sidelines in Tempe.

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Their bond started on the Chaparral freshman team, where Dillingham ran the offense before moving up to varsity with Brophy under center. What felt like standard high school football back then turned out to be the foundation for a lifelong career. Brophy remembers those early practices for the sheer intensity of the instruction.

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“He was a phenomenal teacher,” he said via Sports360AZ’s Jordan Hamm. “The detail in which he would go into describing things and the depths of route and your footwork and your timing and all these different little minute details, it really resonated with me obviously, and it’s something that I kind of have carried with me.”

That lesson stuck. Sean Brophy eventually played QB at Incarnate Word under Eric Morris, who would become another major influence on his coaching career. He later followed Morris into coaching, working at Incarnate Word, Washington State, and North Texas before joining him again at Oklahoma State. Now he’s 29 and calling himself an OC.

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Sean Brophy has moved quickly, and the numbers from North Texas explain why. His work with Drew Mestemaker really took off in 2025. The former walk-on exploded onto the scene, finishing No. 1 nationally in passing yards and yards per game. He also threw the second-most touchdown passes in the FBS.

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Sean Brophy also earned FootballScoop’s 2025 Quarterbacks Coach of the Year award. And before Mestemaker took over, he had already helped develop two North Texas QBs who topped 3,000 passing yards. There was another name on his resume, too. Cam Ward, with whom he had worked at Incarnate Word and Washington State, later became the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

And while he has collected some serious QB development credentials, Sean Brophy still credits the guy who gave him his first real taste of coaching.

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“I would not be sitting in this chair in this office with this role if it wasn’t for my four or five years there in Arizona,” he said of the foundation Kenny Dillingham provided. “He’s somebody that’s continued to be a constant in my life and so I really, really appreciate him and his whole family.”

Kenny Dillingham didn’t hide his pride either. He reacted to the post, writing, “First QB! So proud of all his success!! All earned!” Now comes the strange part.

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Kenny Dillingham and Sean Brophy finally meet as Big 12 rivals

On Nov. 21, Sean Brophy will be trying to beat him. Oklahoma State enters a new era under Eric Morris after going 1-11 in 2025. The Cowboys have plenty to prove, while Arizona State is trying to keep its momentum under Kenny Dillingham after winning 19 games over the past two seasons and capturing a Big 12 championship.

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Sean Brophy’s offense will have to deal with an ASU defense led by players such as C.J. Fite and LB Owen Long. On the other side, Oklahoma State’s defense has to find answers for an ASU receiving corps featuring transfers Omarion Miller, Reed Harris, and Raiden Vines-Bright. So this won’t be some sentimental reunion once the ball is kicked off. It’ll be business. Still, there is something fitting about it.

Kenny Dillingham gave Sean Brophy his first coaching lessons without realizing where that QB would eventually land. The pupil later found his own mentors, especially Morris, and climbed the same ladder. Now the student has become a play-caller. And eventually, he’ll have to try to outsmart the coach who helped him get started.