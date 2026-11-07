Kentucky Fans Paint Tennessee Campus Landmark in Opponent’s Colors, Calls Cops After Being Confronted

College football rivalries have a way of bringing out the competitive side of fans, but sometimes the passion crosses a line. A group of Kentucky fans reportedly painted the Volunteers’ iconic “The Rock” in Wildcat blue, and things took an unexpected turn when they reportedly called the police on Tennessee students who confronted them.

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Early Saturday morning, a group of people who appeared to be students showed up on Tennessee’s campus carrying cans of blue paint. People watching the live stream quickly realized they were Kentucky Wildcats fans who had come to paint The Rock. Since the only footage shows them painting, it is unclear who they were, and they could very well have been students.

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The Rock is a famous landmark on Tennessee’s campus where students and fans traditionally paint messages, artwork, and school-related designs. Since Kentucky and Tennessee are rivals, the blue paint was presumably a way for Kentucky fans to taunt the Volunteers. The students used a particular shade of blue called Wildcat Blue, identified as Pantone 286 C, a royal-blue shade associated with the Kentucky Wildcats.

They painted two different messages on opposite sides of The Rock: “#BBK Big Blue Rock” on one side, and “UK Stein Time” on the other. They finished around 5:30 am., though a physical confrontation between the two groups was reported before the painting was complete.

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A video shared by No Context SEC on X showed Kentucky supporters calling the police on Tennessee fans after an altercation. However, the confrontation itself was not recorded on camera, and it is unclear who started it, so the exact sequence of events remains uncertain.

The Kentucky fans’ work didn’t remain visible for long. Vol fans apparently acted quickly to cover it by painting over it. By sunrise, the message “Stein Time” had already been covered, and by 8:00 a.m., the entire boulder had been painted white.

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Kentucky is having an excellent season under its new head coach Will Stein and has a genuine opportunity to reach the SEC Championship Game. They are currently 7-1, so this was likely just a rivalry stunt to spice up Saturday’s game.

The result of this game could significantly affect both teams’ chances of making the College Football Playoff. In the committee’s first playoff rankings of the season, Kentucky was placed sixth, a strong position that puts the Wildcats in a good spot to qualify for the playoffs.

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On the other hand, the Vols are ranked 13th, and being outside the top 12 puts Tennessee just beyond the current projected playoff field. Alabama was ranked No. 5, eight places above Tennessee, despite Tennessee having beaten Alabama by 16 points earlier in the season. The Vols will likely come into the matchup with a lot of intensity.

Why is the Rock so famous in Tennessee?

The Rock is a huge 98-ton dolomite boulder located on the University of Tennessee’s main campus in Knoxville, at the intersection of Volunteer Boulevard and Pat Summitt Street. It was discovered during construction work on campus in 1966. Instead of being removed, it became a permanent part of the university.

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Over time, painting The Rock became a campus tradition, and students and members of the university community use it as a public space to express themselves.

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Many different messages have appeared on it, celebrating Tennessee sporting victories, expressing opinions, or protesting something. It has also been used to honor people who have passed away, such as Dolly Parton.

Many students have shared messages of happiness, support, and unity, and many have stood against hate or discrimination. However, it has also seen messages of hate, which have been addressed as quickly as possible.