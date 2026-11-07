Kentucky Woman Storms Onto Football Field, Violently Strangulates Player Leaving Him Hospitalized

A high school football game in Kentucky ended with a player in the emergency room, spectators spilling onto the field, and a woman facing a felony charge.

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The score was 21-12. North Laurel was leading Wayne County in the third quarter when a confrontation between players drew people from both sides onto the field. What followed went well beyond a football altercation.

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Per the Monticello Police Department, Kayla Barrett, 36, of East Bernstadt, grabbed a Wayne County player from behind and strangled him during the disturbance. An arrest warrant alleged she put both hands around the back of the player’s neck and shook him violently in an attempt to obstruct his airway.

“The assault was witnessed by several individuals,” the warrant read, according to Kentucky New Era. “Additionally, video footage obtained by the North Laurel football program showed Barrett in the vicinity of where the alleged strangulation occurred.”

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The player, who has not been publicly identified, reportedly had difficulty breathing and was taken to Wayne County Hospital in the emergency room for medical evaluation, where he was treated for strangulation injuries.

Barrett was arrested by Kentucky State Police on November 3 and charged with second-degree strangulation.

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The case has since drawn attention well beyond the two schools, raising an uncomfortable question about how a Friday night football game descended into an alleged assault on a student-athlete.

The trouble reportedly began with a scuffle between players near the North Laurel sideline. Kentucky New Era reported that the confrontation spread as spectators from both sides stormed onto the field.

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With less than seven minutes left in the third quarter, the Jaguars held a 21-12 lead when spectators poured onto the field from both sides. Officials then worked to separate the crowd. Unfortunately, they were unable to continue the game, which was stopped with North Laurel ahead 21-12 and later awarded to the Jaguars.

Monticello Assistant Police Chief Joshua Smith described the alleged attack in an interview with WYMT. He said Barrett moved toward the commotion before grabbing a Wayne County player by the back of his neck.

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“Somewhere in that scuffle, she grabbed one of the Wayne County athletes by the back of the neck and began choking him and shaking him,” Smith said.

Police began investigating after officers were called to the Wayne County emergency room on October 30. They met with the player, who was receiving treatment for injuries sustained during the game.

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After the arrest, Barrett was taken to the Laurel County Detention Center in Kentucky and charged with second-degree strangulation, a felony.

She was released the following day after posting a $5,000 cash bond, according to jail records. Her release reportedly also came with a condition that she would not attend any school sporting events in Kentucky.

“High school athletics should be an environment where student-athletes can compete safely, without fear of violence or intimidation,” the police department said.

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“While emotions can run high during competitive sporting events, there is absolutely no justification for physical violence against players, coaches, officials, or spectators.”

North Laurel coach Steven Nelson also addressed the way the game ended. He said his team had played well for most of the contest but was disappointed by the events that brought it to a premature close.

“We have to do better on our end keeping emotions in check and playing the game the right way,” Nelson said, urging his players to put the incident behind them and prepare for the playoffs.

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This is not the first time a violent field storming has put players’ safety at risk. A youth football game in Fort Myers took a disturbing turn in May 2026 after a brief fight broke out between players. Renee Lambert, a 34-year-old mother, ran onto the field and attacked a 13-year-old boy from the opposing team, grabbing and kicking him.

Lee County Sheriff’s deputies had to intervene. Lambert shouted at the officers and resisted as they tried to take her into custody. She was charged with child cruelty, abuse without great bodily harm, and resisting an officer.

Another high school football game at Dublin High School witnessed an attack inside the locker room in August 2024. A 14-year-old player suffered injuries after a parent allegedly confronted him, and a group of teens and young adults then assaulted him.

The victim’s mother, in an interview with CBS News Bay Area, said her son has a broken nose and a concussion. He refused to go back to school until the district can ensure his safety, and she expressed her fear for her son’s future after being jumped in the Dublin High School locker room, especially considering the involvement of another parent.

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Friday night football has become a security concern for school districts across the country. After a series of fights and other incidents, schools are taking a closer look at how they protect players, students, and spectators on game nights.

Security arrangements that work during the school day are not always enough once the gates open to the public, so districts are reportedly adding more staff, tighter access controls, and extra patrols at stadiums.