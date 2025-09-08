Kentucky’s QB Situation Takes Surprising Turn After Zach Calzada’s Injury Update

Kentucky’s 30-23 loss to Ole Miss was more than just a score; it was a real blow. Zach Calzada’s shoulder injury during the game became a turning point for the Wildcats. The offense was already struggling, but his departure thrust Cutter Boley into the spotlight, offering fans a look at the future. It feels like the team is changing quickly, and Coach Mark Stoops might have to embrace the shift.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After another rough performance from Zach Calzada, Kentucky fans are starting to wonder about his future as the starting quarterback. The stats don’t paint the whole picture: he threw for only 85 yards (10/23) with an interception against Toledo and then managed 149 yards (15/30) against Ole Miss, with 44 of those yards coming on a broken play to Ja’Mori Maclin. His play did little to impress before he left the game late with a shoulder injury, paving the way for Cutter Boley.

Even the home crowd at Kroger Field voiced their desire for Boley to play, even before Calzada’s injury. Head coach Mark Stoops admitted after the game that a change was possible. “I think Cutter deserves the opportunity,” Stoops said, suggesting a quarterback switch is likely. With Eastern Michigan up next and ESPN giving Kentucky a 95.3% chance to win, it’s a great opportunity to start a new quarterback. Well, it looks like that’s not the start Calzada’s been hoping for this season.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But the numbers show reality: Cutter Boley’s performance was limited, going 1-for-3. However, that single completion was a 38-yard bomb, the explosive play Kentucky’s offense had been desperately seeking. That one throw was enough to electrify Kroger Field and give Mark Stoops the clarity he needed. The head coach confirmed afterward that the freshman had earned the chance to lead the offense going forward.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Even Zach Calzada couldn’t hold back frustration and laid it out postgame, saying, “Not great,” he admitted. “It was my shoulder; I’m just going to take it day by day.” The injury is to the opposite shoulder of the one that required season-ending surgery during his Auburn days, which kept him from ever playing a snap there. Still, he couldn’t return against Ole Miss and admitted the frustration of not finishing. “It’s the other one, so it’s different. Just trying to get back out on the field was my number one thing. I was upset that I couldn’t, but it is what it is.”

Now, with Boley’s QB1 rumors making waves, let’s know how fast Zach Calzada’s getting back on the field healthy.

Zach Calzada’s injury update

Look, Kentucky started strong, establishing a 10-0 lead with a methodical, time-consuming strategy. However, once Ole Miss adapted, the Wildcats’ weaknesses became apparent. Their offense faltered in the second half, even though they briefly tied the game in the fourth quarter. Expensive three-and-outs and a failed fourth-down attempt in field goal range cost them valuable points. Ole Miss capitalized, adding a late field goal to go up 30-20 and ultimately secure a 30-23 victory.

Things worsened when quarterback Zach Calzada left with a shoulder injury. His absence further shifted the momentum, and backup Cutter Boley couldn’t generate enough offense to turn the tide. Afterwards, head coach Mark Stoops said there wasn’t much information available yet on Calzada’s condition, saying, “He was hurt. I don’t know the extent. We were in the heat of the moment there,” Stoops said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, big plays were the name of the game. Ole Miss quarterback Austin Simmons weathered early pressure, connecting on key throws and relying on significant gains. Kentucky’s offense, however, leaned too much on occasional success in the running game. Their passing game struggled to find consistency outside of a few drives, forcing the defense to constantly step up. The score remained tight only because Kentucky’s defense prevented a complete collapse.

Let’s wait and see how the season turns out for them in the future because right now everything’s lying on a thin thread.