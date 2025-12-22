Kentucky’s Will Stein Poaches Staffer From Fellow Oregon Coach’s New Program

Essentials Inside The Story Kentucky’s Will Stein goes on a poaching spree

New coach for Kentucky will raise the bar

Stein slowly improves the Wildcats

Will Stein is leaning on his former coaching connections to build his new staff. After already bringing in the GM and offensive line coach from Oregon, the final vacancy on Stein’s inaugural Kentucky staff has now been filled, again drawing on those old ties. But this time, it’s not a direct poach from Oregon.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The new Kentucky head coach is tapping into his fellow Oregon DC Tosh Lupoi’s connections to build his staff. While Lupoi takes over as the Bears’ next head coach, Cal’s defensive backs coach has reportedly joined the Wildcats as the cornerbacks coach.

“Kentucky is expected to hire Cal’s Allen Brown as cornerbacks coach, sources tell me and @bmarcello,” reported CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brown takes the spot once held by Chris Collins, who left for Florida, and brings a proven track record. At Cal, he began in 2022 as a defensive quality control coach, then returned to Berkeley as the defensive backs coach. Under his guidance, the 2025 Cal defense ranked seventh nationally and allowed just 10 passing TDs all season.

To cap it off, the unit also finished in the top 40 for EPA and passing yards allowed per game.

Before joining Cal, Brown was the cornerbacks coach at Washington State in 2024. In 2023, he served as an analyst for Billy Napier at the University of Florida. Before that, he worked as the cornerbacks coach at Eastern Washington and Cal Poly.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, during more than a decade on the sidelines, he’s spent only one season away from the West Coast. So now, Will Stein is bringing this West Coast product to the SEC.

With Brown’s stunning display of talent, Stein gains a key piece, making it a notable loss for Lupoi. But what makes this poaching stand out is Stein’s connection with Cal’s new head coach.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

While serving as primary coordinators under Dan Lanning at Oregon, Stein coached the offensive line, and Lupoi coached the defensive line, building a close professional bond. Together, they helped lead Oregon to a top-5 national ranking and a spot in the 2025 CFP.

While both still hold responsibilities at Oregon, Stein is steadily building his staff using those Oregon connections. Cutter Leftwich has been named the Wildcats’ offensive line coach, joining a roster already featuring Pat Biondo as general manager.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leftwich spent two seasons with the Oregon offense as assistant offensive line coach and run game coordinator. He began coaching as a graduate assistant at UTSA in 2021 and then at UCLA in 2022, where he worked with the Bruins’ offensive line. As a McNeese State alum, Leftwich combines playing experience with a fast-rising coaching resume, making him a perfect fit for Stein’s SEC rebuild.

But it’s not just about hiring coaches; Will Stein is also building recruiting momentum for the Wildcats.

ADVERTISEMENT

Will Stein is shaping the Wildcats

Although Will Stein hasn’t even finished unpacking in Lexington, his fingerprints are already all over Kentucky’s recruiting board. While balancing the CFP with the Ducks and building a brand-new staff, Stein is wasting no time shaping what comes next for the Wildcats. And the early offers tell the story.

In-state athlete Jay’Quan Crawford from Bullitt East was one of the first names to pop. The 200-pound athlete who can run and hit fits Stein’s love for versatile chess pieces. Then came a swing at the QB position.

4-star passer Keegan Croucher, a top-20 QB in the 2027 class and currently committed to Ole Miss under Lane Kiffin, received renewed attention. No public wavering yet, but Stein clearly believes some doors are at least worth knocking on. The final offer shows another layer of the blueprint.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unranked in-state athlete Garion McPherson, with no other offers, earned Kentucky’s attention. With some Wildcats heading to the portal, others staying put, and a few eyeing the NFL, Stein knows there’s no luxury of waiting.

If Will Stein wants his vision on Kroger Field, it starts now, and these offers are the opening move.