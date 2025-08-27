Kenyon Sadiq Makes Feelings Clear on Replacing Evan Stewart After Dan Lanning’s QB Decision

Oregon is set to open its 2025 season with a Week 1 clash against Montana State. The fall camp saw the Ducks scrambling to finalize key positions, especially their QB1. While Dan Lanning hasn’t yet named his leader of the offense, there is little doubt that it would be Dante Moore. However, the same camp also saw the team lose its star WR, Evan Stewart, to injury. Lanning not only lost his production but also a leader in the offense. But he can count on tight end Kenyon Sadiq, who is looking to replace the exploits of Terrance Ferguson for the head coach.

Kenyon Sadiq met the reporters after the August 26 practice of the Ducks. How does he see himself as one of the leaders of the offense post Stewart’s injury? “It’s definitely been a new role for me, but I think it’s been good, helping the young guys out, whether it’s a playbook or off the field, nutrition, those type of things. Like I said, it’s been a growth area for me, but I think it’s been good,” Kenyon Sadiq said.

The Skyline High School player joined Oregon in the class of 2023 after leading his school to three Class 5A state championships in a row. His role in offense has gradually increased. While he appeared in 14 games in his freshman year, the production was low. Just 5 receptions for 24 yards and one touchdown. That changed last year. Sadiq had 24 receptions for 308 yards and 2 touchdowns.

While the 2 TDs may seem low for a player of his caliber, they came at the perfect time. In the B1G Championship game against Penn State, Sadiq had 28 yards and those two touchdowns. Heading into the 2025 season, Sadiq won’t have the likes of Tez Johnson and Ferguson alongside him. But there would be a young, hungry receiver group. And he’s excited about the possibilities.

“There’s talent and explosive talent just about anywhere. Whether it’s young guys, older guys. GB, J-lo Kyler, Cooper Perry, Dakorien Moore have all done a great job of coming in and putting their head down. So like I said, I think the biggest is just the potential this offense has, whether it’s at running back or even our tackles do a great job in space. So all those things, I guess just explosive potential,” he said.

There’s more to why the head coach loves Sadiq. An absolute 6’3″, 245-pound freak, Sadiq benches 435 lb and power-cleans 365 lb. He is one of the 100 freaks listed by The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman’s annual list of the strongest and fastest players in college football. “Kenyon has done a great job of stepping up,” Danning said, per Post Register.com. “And not just being a great player for us currently, but a great leader; it’s our job to get him the ball as many times as possible.”

So, what’s Kenyon’s philosophy when hitting the trenches? “You kind of hit on the head, just like, go out there and put our level. I mean, no matter who’s out there, we just need to go and do what we do,” he said. The offense is confident moving ahead, but what about the QB1 role? Is it still under wraps?

Is Dan Lanning’s QB1 decision still up in the air?

That being said, let’s move to another development in Eugene. The starting quarterback hasn’t been announced. But don’t we already know it’s Dante Moore? He’s the one pegged to be the QB1 in the off-season. He is touted to be the next QB1, filling in the shoes of Dillon Gabriel, but that doesn’t earn him the spot. Luke Moga and Austin Novosad are still eyeing the QB1 candy. But Oregon has a method to its madness.

In the past seasons at Oregon, an official QB hasn’t been announced. Bo Nix wasn’t named the starting quarterback. Same with Dillion Gabriel, who didn’t earn the official QB1 proclamation, and this year, with Dante Moore, it’s not going to be any different. So, one must wonder why.

“I don’t announce a starting 3 technique,” Lanning said. “I don’t announce a starting running back. What’s the benefit for our organization? People know; they come to practice every day. They know how we operate. I don’t see a ton of benefit, and I love the fact that we have great competition.”

People know, don’t they? Dante Moore has been showing flashes of improvement all offseason. Look at his run-speed update, raising Neil Zachaary’s. He aimed at 21 mph, landed at 21.5 mph, and he is consistently upping his locker room leadership. “…been playing pretty well, but I feel like the best thing for me is being a leader, communicating with the team really well,” Moore had said.