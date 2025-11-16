Kirk Ferentz-Led Iowa Surrendering Tight End U Status to Big 10 Rival That Ended Their Season

Iowa’s season in the Big Ten took a massive hit when it lost to Oregon in Week 11. Now, Kirk Ferentz’s team is on the verge of losing its long-standing reputation as the premier Tight End factory. Ducks HC Dan Lanning has seen a new tight end emerge this season, one who may be the best in the country.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The player in question is Kenyon Sadiq, who has become an integral part of Lanning’s offense this season. Being a sophomore, Sadiq has posted 30 receptions for 407 yards and 6 touchdowns. He missed the game against Kirk Ferentz’s Iowa due to a lingering injury. But he returned to action against Minnesota, dropping a big performance, and prompting David Pollack to talk about where his ceiling lies on his podcast.

“Sadiq comes back, and you’re like, “Okay, that’s a freak.” Like you watch him, and you’re like, Okay, maybe he’s in the conversation with Trigg and some of these other guys for the top tight end spot in the country of draft status.” Pollack said on the November 15th episode of his show.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Oregon State at Oregon Sep 20, 2025 Eugene, Oregon, USA Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq 18 makes a reception Oregon State Beavers defensive back Tyrice Ivy Jr. 12 of the game at Autzen Stadium. Sadiq scored a touchdown on the play. Eugene Autzen Stadium Oregon USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xTroyxWayrynenx 20450506_hlf_wb2_031

Standing at 6’3″ and 245 lbs, Sadiq brings an impressive blend of size and athleticism. Against Minnesota, he posted 8 passes for 96 yards and a touchdown. In the first half alone, he recorded 6 receptions for 64 yards against the Golden Gophers. His performance led Pollack to compare Sadiq to Michael Trigg Jr., and it signaled that Iowa may be in danger of losing its reputation as the nation’s premier tight end factory.

So, not only did Dan Lanning’s team end the Hawkeyes’ season with an 18-16 victory, but they may also be on the verge of ending Iowa’s credibility as a tight end producing powerhouse, a program once known for producing NFL talents like George Kittle, Sam LaPorta, and T.J. Hockenson.

ADVERTISEMENT

Can Kirk Ferentz still save Iowa’s season?

The close defeat against the Ducks had a major impact on the Hawkeyes’ season. They had come into the matchup with a 6-2 record, and could’ve had a good chance at grabbing the playoffs if they had won at Kinnick. Instead, they lost the game with three seconds left through an Atticus Sappington 39-yard field goal. That loss slimmed their chances of qualification, meaning they would have to win out the last three games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

But as fate would have it, the USC Trojans ran past the Hawkeyes in Week 12, effectively ending any realistic shot at the playoffs. Iowa now sits sixth in the conference with a 6-4 record. For the Hawkeyes to reach the postseason, a lot would have to go their way. They not only need to beat Michigan State and Nebraska, but they also need several teams near their national ranking to lose to climb back into the Top 20.

Programs like Louisville, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, and Virginia all stand in their way. While a playoff berth is still mathematically possible, expecting all of those teams to slip while Iowa wins its final two games makes the path extraordinarily difficult.