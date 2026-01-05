Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs to Land R1 Draft Tight End as Travis Kelce Successor: Insider

The Chiefs’ Christmas Day home game at Arrowhead felt different. With Travis Kelce still undecided about a 14th season, it may have been his last home game in Kansas City. Meanwhile, the Chiefs are already looking ahead. NFL insiders Todd McShay and Steve Muench have pointed to Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq as a potential successor if the Kelce era is truly nearing its end.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“A lot of retirement news is potentially about Travis Kelce,” McShay said on his show. “Regardless, Kenyon Sadiq, tight end, Oregon, is gonna be a retooled Chiefs next year. Mahomes, get him a difference maker.”

It just makes sense. With Travis Kelce’s future still uncertain, he has made it certain that he wants to “spend some time” thinking after the 2025 season to figure things out with his family and the Chiefs. He has also stated that he wants to make his decision by early March 2026, before free agency, to give Kansas City time to plan. That matters even more because Kelce has been Patrick Mahomes’ ultimate safety blanket for years, especially in big moments and in the red zone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even the timing is vital. A serious knee injury will probably sideline Patrick Mahomes for a significant portion of the 2026 season. His recovery is expected to take 9–12 months. With all that in play, Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq appears to be an attractive option as the QB’s potential partner in crime. Other analysts, like John Dillon, have floated the idea that Kansas City could use its first pick on Kenyon Sadiq. What makes the Oregon tight end so appealing is how naturally his skill set fits the Chiefs’ offense.

Imago Kenyon Sadiq

Kansas City values tight ends who can stretch the field, win one-on-one matchups, and give the quarterback an easy, reliable target. Sadiq checks all those boxes. He can line up all over the formation and create mismatches against linebackers and safeties. It’s very similar to how Travis Kelce has been used. At 6-foot-3 and 245 pounds, Sadiq is a freak athlete with elite speed and burst for his position.

ADVERTISEMENT

He’s dangerous after the catch, can attack the seam vertically, and has strong hands with a knack for big plays. Just as important, he’s a willing and competitive blocker. And that’s pretty huge in a Chiefs offense that leans on two-tight-end sets. His 2025 stats speak volumes — 46 receptions for 531 yards, with an average of 11.5 in 13 games.

Well, no one expects Sadiq to be the next Travis Kelce. That wouldn’t be fair to him, but it’s safe to say he absolutely has star potential. His skill set compares favourably with Travis Kelce’s. The 20-year-old is versatile, athletic, and explosive, but the two aspects where the Chiefs star has an advantage are polish and size. Despite that, Kenyon Sadiq shares similar YAC ability and route-running fluidity to Kelce’s.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Sadiq is widely viewed as the top tight end prospect in the draft. He led all college tight ends with eight receiving touchdowns and profiles as a serious red-zone weapon. If the Chiefs are planning for life after Kelce, Sadiq could be a major piece of that future.

It’s not an overnight success for Travis Kelce’s potential successor

Kenyon Sadiq has carved his way into Oregon history by staying patient until he finally got his moment in the spotlight. In his third season in Eugene, Sadiq has evolved from a rotational piece to the Ducks’ primary tight end. He set the record during the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against Texas Tech, pushing his total to 46 catches and ensuring his name will sit atop the school’s single-season list at the position. That production is not empty volume; those 46 receptions have gone for 531 yards and eight touchdowns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sadiq’s breakthrough did not happen overnight. He played in every game in both 2023 and 2024, quietly gathering reps while backing up Terrance Ferguson. The 2024 Big Ten Championship offered an early glimpse of his ceiling. In that game, he turned just two catches into two touchdowns on a big stage. This season, with Ferguson gone and Oregon’s receiving depth tested, Sadiq has responded by blending physicality with reliability as both a pass-catcher and blocker.

Head coach Dan Lanning has called him “the best tight end in the nation.” He praised his ability to stress defenses, whether he is flexed out wide or attached to the formation in the C gap. The timing of his breakout amplifies its significance. Oregon is still alive in the playoffs and preparing for a rematch with Indiana. The Hoosiers are the only team to beat the Ducks this season. It gives Sadiq at least one more chance to add to his record and to shape the path to a national championship game.