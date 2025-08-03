Keon Sabb Makes Big QB Admission as Ryan Grubb Holds Off on Ty Simpson Decision

Alabama safety Keon Sabb is back on the field, full of energy and confidence. And it’s easy to see why. Just three practices into fall camp, he’s already flying around like old times. It’s a welcome sight after a leg injury cut his 2024 season short against the Vols. “I’m feeling really good,” said Sabb. “Jeff Allen and Coach [David] Ballou did a great job getting me ready. I think I’m really close—I’m getting there.” But is he truly back to full strength and ready to make plays?

Hope so. Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack couldn’t hide his praise for Keon Sabb’s progress. “He’s ahead of really every marker we set for him this offseason,” said Wommack. So, the Tide safety isn’t just back; he’s moving faster, hitting harder, and exceeding every expectation on his comeback trail. And now, he delivers a bold admission about the quarterback.

On August 2, On3’s Charlie Potter shared an interesting twist to Keon Sabb’s comeback story—he’s getting a front-row seat to Bama’s heated QB battle. The returning safety says he’s loving every rep against multiple signal-callers. “It’s a beautiful opportunity,” said Sabb. “When you have one starting quarterback, you kinda get used to what looks he’s giving out. With three different guys, it allows me to really study, breaking down each quarterback individually.” So, for Sabb, every snap is not just practice; it’s film study in real time. And this summer has been all about one thing: soaking in every moment back on the field.

Well, after missing a big chunk of last season, the hunger to get live reps has been real. And now, QBs in practice have to account for a fired-up veteran safety flying around with something to prove. “It’s felt good, just being out there with the team. I haven’t been out there with the guys in a long time,” mentioned Sabb. “It’s really just been all smiles, just grateful to be out there with my teammates… Sitting out was tough.” But did he even get any snaps in 2024?

Yes, Sabb saw action in 2024, recording 24 solo tackles on the year. Although the injury that slowed him down struck just a week or two before the Vols game. “Nothing too big,” recalled Sabb. But in that matchup, he limped off the field with trainers by his side, his left leg heavily wrapped on the sideline. Still, refusing to sit out, he came back in the 2nd half, logging 30 snaps despite the pain. “I just wanted to be there for my teammates,” he said. But Kalen DeBoer later revealed that Sabb had surgery following the season, reassuring fans that the safety would be “back and ready to roll next year.” So, what goal is Sabb chasing this season?

For Keon Sabb, coming back stronger wasn’t just about healing; it was about unfinished business. We know his first year at Bama ended without the ultimate prize, and that didn’t sit right with him. Now every sprint is driven by a bigger goal. “I didn’t accomplish what I wanted to as a team,” admitted Sabb. So this season, he’s on a mission to change that and chase the championship ring that slipped away. But while Sabb’s goal is clear, Alabama’s QB1 battle rages on, with Ryan Grubb holding off on making a call about Ty Simpson.

Ryan Grubb’s perspective on the QB puzzle

Ty Simpson may be the frontrunner to lead Bama out of the tunnel in Tallahassee on August 30, but the job isn’t locked up just yet. Because OC Ryan Grubb says consistency will decide the battle. “He’s got to do it every day, between now and Florida State,” said Grubb, referring to Simpson. On the flip side, Austin Mack’s big arm and freshman Keelon Russell’s sharp vision keep the competition alive, making this QB race one to watch as fall camp rolls on. But on Day 2 of fall camp, Ryan Grubb couldn’t dodge the big question—when will a QB decision be made?

With a grin, he joked, “Yesterday, if I’m being honest.” But behind the humor was a calculated approach borrowed from Kalen DeBoer’s playbook. Here, Grubb knows rushing the biggest decision in the building can backfire. So, instead, he’s letting the competition breathe, giving every quarterback a fair shot to prove he’s the guy. And the reason?

During an August 1 appearance on The Next Round, Alabama beat writer Nick Kelly summed up the QB wait game perfectly. “He wants to see it from Ty Simpson every day,” stated Kelly. “Ty’s had a great start to camp, no doubt. But can he keep doing it? Can he sustain? That’s what Kalen told the whole team.” So, Simpson may be out front for now, but this race is far from over. And Ryan Grubb wants to see who can handle the fire the longest—a lesson learned from the ghosts of Bama’s 2024 season.