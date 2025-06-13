Keon Sabb’s Brother Gets Lifetime Dallas Cowboys Opportunity as Alabama Brother Reacts

Despite playing a key role in Michigan’s national title run and registering 28 tackles, Keon Sabb decided to transfer to Alabama in 2024. While Jim Harbaugh’s exit might have played its part, Keon Sabb was not coming to Tuscaloosa to learn; he was coming to dominate and instill that winning mentality. Even head coach Kalen DeBoer acknowledged the impact of his arrival. “Keon’s brought a championship mentality to our group,” said DeBoer. The results were then apparent.

Keon started every game until Alabama’s matchup with Tennessee, and registered 39 tackles in the 7 games he played. What was even more remarkable was his resilience against Tennessee, where despite a broken foot, the safety showed unmatched grit for 3 quarters. Greg McElroy praised Sabb’s toughness, saying. “Do you realize that Keon Sabb played three quarters of the game with a broken foot? … He did it because he loves his team.” Now think of the same resilience, grit, and desire in a different package.

Yes, we are talking about Keon Sabb’s younger brother, Amari Sabb, who not just plays safety, but can also be deployed as a wide receiver or a running back. Standing at 5’9″ and 155 lbs, he is currently rated as a three-star prospect in the 2026 class and already has 32 offers in his bag. But do not go just on his 3-star rating, the guy offers a high ceiling, exceptional athleticism, elite ball skills, and most of all, the guidance of his elder brother. And now? All these traits have finally led him to a significant milestone in his career.

Joe Ray, the Military Appreciation Bowl’s National Director of Player Selection and National Combine Scout, invited Amari Sabb to the annual Bowl game in December at the Ford Center, home of the Dallas Cowboys. Ray posted the update on his X account, “Amari Sabb, Welcome to The Military Appreciation Bowl this December at The Ford Center, home of the Dallas Cowboys.” Keon Sabb couldn’t hide his pride on seeing the milestone by his younger brother and reposted Ray’s post with a caption, “Congrats lil bro, proud of you.” But why is the Bowl game a big deal?

Being selected for the Bowl game is a huge accomplishment, since it features top athletes across the country who showcase their skills. But the game itself is just one part of the experience. The Combine evaluation is done, where players run 40-yard dashes, different drills like vertical jump, etc., is where scouts get a closer look at each athlete’s potential. The main event undoubtedly is the All-Star Game, which is divided into two teams, East and West, pitted against each other.

This year’s edition is scheduled at The Ford Center, which is the home of the Dallas Cowboys. Performing in this game will result in more eyeballs on any prospect, an upgraded rating, and probably more lucrative NIL offers. And that’s the reason this game becomes huge in Amari Sabb’s recruitment. But the question is, where will Amari Sabb land? Will he follow his elder brother and land in Alabama?

Is Alabama the final destination for Amari Sabb?

Penn State was the first team to extend an offer to Amari Sabb, and other teams like Ole Miss, Georgia, Michigan, and Oregon quickly followed suit. But Amari became seriously interested when Michigan offered him. Keon also played for the Wolverines, and the move made sense. Amari even praised Michigan and declared that he would love to play for them one day.

“I was feeling good after the Michigan offer. My brother obviously goes there, so there’s a chance that I could go to school with him someday. They told me how much they want me to be part of their program. I was excited to hear from them,” said Amari Sabb, back in May 2022. However, all that changed when his brother transferred to Alabama.

For instance, last year, Amari attended Bama’s season opener against Western Kentucky and was captivated by Keon’s electric Bama debut. “I was losing my voice yelling that loud, especially after the second one. And the crazy thing is, before [the first pick] happened, I said ‘I need them to throw it deep so Keon can get one,” said Amari Sabb. Keon was undoubtedly breathtaking in that game, registering two tackles and grabbing two interceptions. And guess what? That game might have tilted Amari’s interest towards Bama finally. That said, nothing has been set in stone yet, and we might see programs like Penn State swoop him at the last minute.