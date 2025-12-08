Ryan Day’s OSU on High Alert as Sherrone Moore’s True Agenda Behind Latest Move Confirmed

Despite winning at Ann Arbor, OSU HC Ryan Day finds himself on the back foot. Michigan HC Sherrone Moore just stole one of Ohio State’s most effective former pieces, and the true strategy is only now becoming clear. Former defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs will not only bring experience but also recruiting expertise that the Wolverines need.

“He’s (Coombs) a guy that I’ve been familiar with dating back to my time on the Texas beat,” Insider EJ Holland says of Kerry Coombs in a conversation with Rivals Josh Newberg. “The first time I heard about him, he came down to Texas, beat Texas for former five-star cornerback Jeff Okudah. And I was very close to (Jeff) Okudah (CB for Minnesota Vikings). I remember him talking up Coombs and how great a relationship he had. And that was a big reason why he went up north to Ohio State.”

Okudah was the No. 8-ranked recruit in the ESPN 300 and was a key target for Ohio State. A Class of 2017 No. 1 CB had received more than 30 college offers. But his relationship with coach Kerry Coombs, heavily involved in his recruitment, finally won him over to pack his bags for Columbus. Even Moore appreciated the recruiting aspect of his new hire.

“I think it’s awesome when you’ve brought somebody in that has high school experience, but is an elite recruiter and developer of men, and very excited about the hire,” Sherrone Moore admitted. “The connection has just been built over time, and he’s gonna do a great job for us.”

Coombs had two different stints in Columbus, beginning in 2012 as the cornerbacks coach during the Urban Meyer era. The next season, he added special teams duties, serving as coordinator for five seasons (2013-17), including OSU’s 2014 national title season. Besides coaching, the 64-year-old won the 2017 Rivals.com National Recruiter of the Year and was also selected as the Big Ten’s Recruiter of the Year on three occasions.

He returned to OSU for two years as defensive coordinator (2020-21) after a brief stint as defensive backs coach with the NFL’s Tennessee Titans (2018-19). Coombs’ addition helped the Buckeyes to the Big Ten Championship and an appearance in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in 2020. His role as the Special Teams Coordinator for Michigan will go a long way, as the Wolverines needed a dire change.

Under former coach JB Brown, in his second season as special teams coordinator, Michigan finished in the bottom half of the Big Ten in punting, and punt return was also an issue. But Sherrone Moore’s move feels like déjà vu.

Sherrone Moore won a staff member and a recruit before

Coombs’ addition and his impact are for the future. But presently, OSU has already suffered a setback as another former staffer of Ryan Day helped Michigan. Tony Alford switched his allegiance to Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines in 2024, and then he was successful in recruiting the five-star running back, Savion Hiter.

Josh Newberg on the Rivals show highlighted the same issue. “Now, if you remember, Tony Alford, Michigan’s running back coach, came to Michigan via Ohio State two years ago. Two years later, the number one running back, Savion Hiter, signs with Michigan. So, will the hire of Coombs mean similar results?”

When committing to Ann Arbor, Hiter insisted that his relationship with Alford was the reason for choosing Michigan over Ohio State.

“Me and Coach Alfred, we already had a bond at Ohio State, and when he went to Michigan, I mean, Michigan has always been a powerhouse school. It would be great to go there,” Hiter told On3.

Even though the Buckeyes got the win over Michigan, on the recruiting front, they have to be extra careful. As we have seen, Morre was successful once and wants to repeat the formula.