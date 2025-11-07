WVU Recruiting: Rich Rodriguez Capitalizes on Penn State Turmoil, Close to Flipping 4-Star

“If we’re keeping score, we are trying to whip your a–,” Rich Rodriguez had declared during pre-season drills, announcing his comeback. Staying true to his mantra, as it seems, West Virginia is even beating Penn State and the No. 1 Buckeyes on the recruiting front. So, who is that 6’5, 280-pound offensive lineman seemingly ditching the Nittany Lions?

Tracking Class of 2026 Kevin Brown’s recruiting has been a total curveball. Committed to Penn State since last year, it was his Columbus visit that had gotten the Nittany Lions all worried. His interest in other programs seemed logical, with the trajectory that has unfolded at University Park. Coming with a 13-3 record, James Franklin had promised big, gunning for the national championship. However, it soon fizzled out, with five back-to-back losses.

Franklin was fired, and the Nittany Lions never regained their footing. However, the West Virginia visit brought a plot twist that no one had expected.

“They exceeded my expectations,” Brown said of Rich Rodriguez’s program per On3.. “They exceeded my expectations.” Ranking No. 3 as an offensive lineman, Brown is an asset in need of Rodriguez’s O-line. Over the season, they have had six losses, including a five-year losing streak broken by a 45-35 win over Houston. One of the major issues plaguing the offense is the struggling offensive line.

Due to the immense pressure from the defense and a lack of pocket protection, their quarterbacks are often sacked, tallying 22 sacks combined among all the QBs. Through four Big 12 games, the head coach played four different starting quarterbacks.

Center Landen Livingston admitted as much. “All it takes is one person, or a group of people, to do something wrong, and the play is kind of ruined. That starts with the O-line. (per the Intelligencer). Although the injuries at the O-line are also taking their toll. Now Rich Rodriguez is making efforts to address that issue, starting with the recruitment of a strong offensive line unit.

Brown’s interest in West Virginia looks promising for the Mountaineers’ future seasons. The recruit was offered three years ago, but with Rich Rodriguez leading at the helm, he is looking at West Virginia with renewed interest, believing in the HC’s program. “Can really see great things are happening there with Coach Rod and his staff,” Brown added. For WVU, the odds got better with another update.

According to Steve Wiltfong, “Sounds like West Virginia is winning on that front down the stretch as well. While Brown gave his Ohio State visit high marks, sources indicate he felt more comfortable at West Virginia.” Additionally, when we zoom in on the four-star commit’s family tree, his interest in the Mountaineers becomes clearer: a legacy commit whose father, former NFL OL Tim Brown, played at West Virginia under Coach Rich during 1999-04.

He even told Rival’s Adam Gorney, “WVU was clear,” strengthening the Mountaineers’ case. “They absolutely believe in me. I can see my style and abilities fitting in there at right tackle. I like all their staff and the way coach (Rich Rodriguez) runs things.”

But that doesn’t mean OSU will easily let go of a prized recruit. Kevin Brown’s visit to WVU went great; his trip to Columbus did not disappoint either.

Kevin Brown gets candid on OSU

“They treated me like a king,” the four-star commit Kevin Brown had said with a satisfied smile per Rivals. “They are the best team in the nation for a reason.” He has received over 20 offers, including interest from Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, and several other schools. However, Ryan Day’s OSU has had a particularly strong impression on the Penn State commit. His trip to Columbus coincided with the Penn State vs. OSU clash, as he witnessed the dominant Buckeyes take on the Nittany Lions, emerging victorious in a 38-14 win at Ohio Stadium.

Following the game, he had nothing but positives about the defending national champions. “It was awesome,” Brown said of his visit. “They had everything for me,” he said to Rivals. “They treated me like a king; they’re the best team in the nation for a reason. The facilities are top-tier. Their coaching staff is beyond the best. The player development is unmatched.”

OSU’s Offense is among the most robust in college football, allowing just 3 sacks this season. Day is committed to recruiting the elite, and Kevin Brown, who is ranked No. 3 offensive lineman in the Class of 2026, will be an asset for future seasons. If he flips to Ohio State, he would become the sixth offensive lineman in Ryan Day’s Class of 2026. Penn State is already worried. Should OSU be on high alert as well, following Steve Wiltfong’s latest report?