Kevin Jennings’ Demeanor And Purpose Have Changed, Reveals SMU OC After Alabama Tampering Row

From being a 3-star lesser-known recruit in the 2022 class to leading SMU against Duke last year, playing through a broken finger in that game, Jennings impressed everyone. Even Nick Saban was continuously fascinated by Jennings’ 2024 exploits, and for Rhett Lashlee, that drove Jennings even more to perform. But the 2024 journey wasn’t all rosy for Jennings. Despite a stacked stat sheet, the QB failed to perform in moments and had turnover issues, like the ones against Penn State. But now? SMU’s OC is telling Jennings’ “massive” progress, and it starts with overcoming the ‘turnover’ struggles.

“I mean, Coach Saban talks about him every week, so it’s making it hard for him to be slept on,” said Rhett Lashlee last year as Jennings lit up those fields week in and week out. Last year was Jennings’ first year being the QB1 behind the center, and he took that job seriously, producing 3,245 passing and 354 rushing yards. His performances in many games were electric, like the Louisville game, where he became the first SMU player since 2014 to surpass 200 yards in the air and 100 yards on the ground. However, despite the incredible season, there were some problems, too.

SMU’s offensive coordinator sat on the ‘Pony Express’ podcast’s recent episode and talked about how the turnovers and pick-sixes were there. But these moments won’t really define Jennings’ 2025 season. “The turnovers that we had and the lack of success that we had in those last two games. I think it put Kevin’s mindset differently when he showed back up in January, he felt worse about it than he did, and I think he came in and said, “Man, if I’m gonna be an all ACC quarterback,” which he’s certainly got the talent and the caliber.” The struggles for Jennings came mainly in the last two games.

For instance, against Penn State in the first-round playoff game, Jennings managed to complete just 55.6% of the passes and threw 3 interceptions. These also included 2 pick-sixes, which somewhat cost the game as the Mustangs lost 10-38 to James Franklin’s Penn State. Then, in the game against Duke, in which Jennings played through a broken finger, he gave away 3 interceptions, although the team won 28-27 in overtime. Yet despite these issues, the 2025 season for him still looks quite optimistic, as Casey Woods echoed.

“I think that maybe there’s an element of that boy, those struggles, that pain that he had there, and coming out of that, and really have seen a different demeanor out of him the last six to eight months. He’s always been a great leader from the standpoint that he has an infectious personality. So he gets in there, and there’s a calming sense when he steps into the huddle, everybody feels like okay, here we’re all on the same page and ready to go,” said Casey Woods. So, the improvement for Jennings is quite optimistic, and as for SMU’s offensive pieces? Jennings has that, too, to perform at a whole new level.

The Mustangs are returning with Jordan Hudson, who received 422 yards last season; moreover, tight end RJ Maryland also returns after receiving 359 yards last year. The O line with Savion Byrd and transfers Joshua Bates from Oklahoma, and Addison Nichols from Arkansas, is looking good. Lastly, the secondary is also quite upgraded with several incoming transfers like Jeffrey M’ba and Marcellus Barnes Jr. So, the ingredients are there for success. However, can this optimism be dampened by an SEC giant targeting Kevin Jennings, as per a recent report?

Alabama and Kalen DeBoer closing in on Kevin Jennings?

According to reports surfaced in June 2025, Alabama and head coach Kalen DeBoer were accused of tampering with SMU’s Kevin Jennings. The reports were then fueled by Jennings’ absence from the Manning Passing Academy counselor list, whereas Alabama’s Ty Simpson’s name was there. Billy Embody of On3, who covered Ole Miss and SMU, also provided an overview of the situation regarding the tampering accusations.

“Alabama tried to recruit Kevin Jennings into the transfer portal to take over for Milroe, but sure, Ty Simpson deserves a notable mention over Kevin Jennings,” reported Embody, giving fuel to the discussions. Surely, given the talent that Jennings showed last season, any program would want to have him, and Alabama needs an experienced QB after Milroe’s departure. But Jennings? The guy was a loyal SMU player and has already declared his loyalty after the Penn State loss.

“I wanted to let teams around the nation know I’m staying here, I’m not going anywhere,” said Jennings. Even Jacob Richman of Lonestar Live also backed this claim. “One hundred percent locked in with this coaching staff and the players here.” Currently, it appears that the message is straightforward. No matter what Kalen DeBoer and Alabama offer, Jennings is ready to take the next and probably final step with SMU this year. The goal? Probably win the ACC championship and move deep into the playoffs.