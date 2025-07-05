Kevin Jennings’ Growing Influence And Self-Assurance Detailed By 27-YO SMU QB Coach

If you’re looking for a team that burst onto the scene after joining a Power Five conference, SMU deserves serious props, right alongside the Ducks. In their first season as ACC members, the Mustangs made waves by going lossless in conference games. And the major credit is due to their quarterback, who was promoted to QB1 three games into the season, Kevin Jennings. But 2025 presents a steeper climb. This time, the schedule has a trip to Clemson with Syracuse, Miami, and Louisville at home. That 34-31 scoreline against Clemson still haunts the Mustangs. And as the competition amps up, all eyes are on the quarterback who’ll start his first full season as the full-time quarterback.

SMU’s 2024 campaign was a breakthrough but also a proving ground for Kevin Jennings in his first full-time role as the starting quarterback. Though he dazzled with the numbers, he also hit the expected bumps as he found his footing in the spotlight. Now, quarterback coach D’Eriq King has been working closely with Jennings throughout the offseason. The most interesting part is that King himself had been playing college football up until four years ago. So, if there’s someone who knows the modern college football landscape inside out, it’s King. On the latest On The Pony Express podcast, host Billy Embody asked King how Jennings has grown since 2024.

King gave due props to Jennings for embracing the role head-on. He said, “The growth he’s made from January to now has been tremendous. He has complete ownership of the team. He knows exactly what he likes on offense, so we can have those conversations like, “Hey, what do you like?” He’s completely honest with us.” King also praised Jennings for stepping into his leadership shoes. “Last year was back up to starter; this offseason, he’s had a lot of growth in that area, being the leader, ‘the dude’, able to talk up when you need to and get the team going in the right direction.” It’s the kind of evolution you expect from a guy built for the big stage, and 2025’s schedule will be the perfect ground to test it out.

Jennings’ personality is also blossoming alongside his leadership. King added, “He has a really good personality… when you become the starting quarterback, you feel more comfortable in every aspect—team meetings, practice. Kevin is very serious when he’s locked in, and the team’s locked in. But when it’s time to chill, he can do that too.” And that infectious personality is rubbing off on the entire team, which is shaping the environment in the locker room. “I think the team takes his personality on. So, he’s, you know, very serious when it comes to football. When he’s locked in, the team’s locked in. When it’s, you know, time to chill, hang out with the guys, he can do that as well. So, he’s been doing a really good job of that,” said King. King believes this mix of growth and personality is exactly what SMU needs heading into a season that demands more mental toughness than ever.

At the end of the day, SMU’s rising stock in the ACC will hinge on two things: how Jennings performs against elite opposition and whether his leadership rubs off on the rest of the roster. From what D’Eriq King is saying, the QB is embracing his identity, and in college football, that often makes all the difference.

From setbacks to comebacks

Kevin Jennings’ rise at SMU has been nothing short of spectacular, but it’s the adversity he’s faced (and grown from) that’s shaping him into a legitimate ACC QB1. SMU offensive coordinator Casey Woods didn’t shy away from the ugly truth during his appearance on the Pony Express podcast. Jennings’ 2024 season, while full of highs, ended on a sour note with costly turnovers against Penn State and Duke. “The turnovers that we had and the lack of success that we had in those last two games. I think it put Kevin’s mindset differently when he showed back up in January, he felt worse about it than he did, and I think he came in and said, ‘Man, if I’m gonna be an all-ACC quarterback,’ which he’s certainly got the talent and the caliber.”

And the bounce-back energy is very real. Woods highlighted the quarterback’s evolving demeanor over the offseason, pointing out how Jennings matured from last year’s chaos. “He’s always been a great leader… he has an infectious personality. So he gets in there, and there’s a calming sense when he steps into the huddle.” After being humbled by three-interception games and two pick-sixes on the national stage, that inner composure and presence may just be the x-factor that SMU needs, especially now that teams are building their defenses specifically to slow him down.