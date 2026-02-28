Kewan Lacy Reveals Pete Golding Factor for Declining Lucrative Offers to Stay at Ole Miss

January 01, 2026: Mississippi running back Kewan Lacy 5 during pregame of NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Georgia Bulldogs at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. /CSM New Orleans United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260101_zma_c04_170 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

In today’s NIL and transfer portal era, where money speaks, loyalty is hard to find. However, for Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy, it matters the most. Despite drawing heavy interest and a hefty NIL amount from elite teams like LSU and Texas, his commitment to Pete Golding stayed intact.

“It was a lot of factors that came into it,” Ole Miss RB Kewan Lacy said on the White House podcast. “There were a lot of schools and great opportunities. But I just felt like what we’ve built at Ole Miss is remarkable. The people we got coming back, we’ve got Trinidad [Chambliss] coming back, the receivers, and then the people we got out of the portal for the defense; I just feel like we’re building something special. I trust Pete [Golding] to lead us in the right direction.”

His trust in Pete Golding makes sense, as even after Lane Kiffin’s move to LSU, he took the program to the playoffs that no one expected. Their offensive staff left for LSU and ditched them just a week before Miami’s game. Still, they gave them a tough fight, going 27-31 against them.

All these factors add up to the trust Lacy has in him.

Getting Kewan Lacy back into the team is a major win for Ole Miss, especially after former RB coach Kevin Smith left for LSU.

But Frank Wilson’s move to the Rebels sure gives him hope. He has developed top LSU players like Caden Durham and even Harlem Berry, who followed him to Ole Miss.

With him, Michigan State’s transfer Makhi Frazier, Harlem Berry, Joshua Dye from Southern Utah, and JT Lindsey from LSU are all ready to add depth to the running back room, and it looks solid for the 2026 season.

In today’s era, where players make money moves, hopping from one program to another just to make sure their bags are full, Lacy stayed at Ole Miss just for development. As per sources, he will make between $2 and $3 million this season with the Rebels, but he did have a chance to earn just like Bryce Underwood, who’s making $10.5 million with Michigan.

Ole Miss got major backing with Kewan Lacy, as this guy is already gaining recognition as a Heisman candidate. In ESPN’s Mark Schlabach’s 18 ways to early Heisman Trophy candidates, his name and Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss’s name are already present. Plus, his production adds another layer.

He finished last year as the second leading rusher, tying with Quinshon Judkins. Lacy recorded 1,567 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns, which is the second most nationally. He is just 1,494 yards away from becoming Ole Miss’s leading rusher. But with all this hype, there’s a major concern that can take a hit on his future.

Kewan Lacy injury concerns

The Ole Miss running back room took a major hit against Miami when Kewan Lacy suffered a right hamstring injury while making a 73-yard rushing touchdown early in the second quarter. After his exit, the last three final drives were taken over by Logan Diggs. But that wasn’t the first time Lacy was out because of an injury.

Back while playing against Tulane in their first-round playoff game, he left the field with a shoulder injury. Now, these injury concerns can make his time hard this season. For now, he is healthy, but repeated injuries can affect his playtime.

With a new coach and scheme, first Kewan Lacy has to make the most out of the spring game. He is already one of college football’s most lethal playmakers heading into the season, as per CBS Sports, so the trust is already there around him. Now it’s his time to show up and make history.