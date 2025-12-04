UNC Athlete Who Bill Belichick Made the Face of His Rebuild Hits Transfer Portal Amid Police Charge

Within 24 hours after earning the ALL-ACC recognition, Bill Belichick’s prized linebacker Khmori House hits the portal. The 22-year-old was a key part of Belichick’s plan to revive the Tar Heels. However, an ‘F’ grade, accompanied by a 4-8 record, made UNC hit rock bottom. Now, Khmori has seemingly packed his bags for an exit.

“North Carolina standout linebacker Khmori House is entering the transfer portal,” Matt Zenitz reported on X.

He winds up his UNC career with 78 combined tackles and an interception, along with 2.5 sacks on loss. Leading the defense with the highest tackles, he made his mark on the roster. However, his transfer portal move leaves UNC in a precarious spot.

It’s almost poetic how his UNC movement literally screamed Belichick ‘poaching’. And when the regular season ended in a disaster, he is set to pack his bags in an effort to move to greener pastures.

Before Belichick arrived at the Tar Heels, UNC had its winningest coach in 73-year-old Mack Brown. Over 16 seasons (two different tenures), he led the program to six bowl berths. However, following five losses, they fired him in November 2024. But luck (or was it?) favored them, and UNC welcomed 72-year-old Bill Belichick to Chapel Hill.

Wearing his six Super Bowl rings, he was tasked with rebuilding the program. Upon his arrival, he expressed his admiration for Jedd Fisch’s work at UW. He spent a considerable amount of time at the facility, observing players as they went about their routine drills.

“I was out there in the spring, training camp, during the regular season,” he said to the press in December 2024. “I saw a lot of what they did. I think Coach Fisch runs a pro program — modeled after a pro program — and I think it’s very similar to what my thoughts will be on that.”

At Washington, linebacker Khmori House was among many players who screamed potential. He was an upcoming star. As a true freshman, he started five games of his 12 appearances and earned Freshman All-American honors and more. With 35 tackles, four pass interceptions, and more, he helped the Huskies’ defense to new heights (No. 28th nationally). Prior to his arrival, the program ranked No. 99th in total defense.

Belichick was looking to develop UNC, and he found his weapon in Khmori House. What followed was a painful incident for Jedd Fisch. After Steve Belichick joined his father at Chapel Hill, he also brought along Washington’s star linebacker (before UW’s bowl game). And three more defensive players.

“This was the right spot for me,” House had said after transferring to UNC. But following a poor 4-8 season, Khmori is heading towards the portal once again.

Notably, the LB is also facing speeding charges.

Khmori House faces multiple charges

After a 2-2 record in the season, CBS Sports gave Bill Belichick an F grade. Similarly, the latter stretch of the season saw hardly any improvement, except on the defense. With a final record of 4-8, Belichick’s college football head coaching debut remained lackluster.

The program faced challenges on the turf, but off-turf activities provided UNC officials with an unasked dose of mental pains. An alarming trend of reckless driving among the roster put UNC with an additional issue.

According to an investigation by WRAL, nearly 20% of UNC’s roster have faced speeding charges. Among the 101 players, Khmori House and two other student-athletes’ cases remained alarming.

“Particularly concerning is the case of Khmori House,” WRAL News wrote. “A recent transfer from the University of Washington, who has accumulated five speeding and four reckless driving charges within a short span.”

The officials noted that his repeated history points to a behavioral problem rather than mistakes.