“Kids Ain’t Cheap”: Deion Sanders Opens Up on Future Family Plans With GF Karrueche Tran

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders and Karrueche Tran have been in the spotlight since their relationship became public. Expectedly, the relationship has been subjected to rumors of the pair starting a family together. Sanders has now revealed his stance on having a child in his relationship, with Coach Prime admitting to being discouraged by the costs of raising children in this age.

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“Like if I wanted another little, bad, ignorant, hateful, snotty-nosed, spunky Shilo,” Coach Prime said on The Pregame Network podcast. “If I wanted another one of them, I could go reverse it and get that. But as the boss said, I’m Billy Blanks. I ain’t got time for this. And kids ain’t cheap. All y’all cost. Right now. I ain’t talking about earlier on. I don’t need another little, punky Shilo. You think I want another Shilo? I don’t want to be grand daddy going to pick up my baby.”

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At 58, Sanders is thinking about long‑term health, his coaching workload, and the cost of raising even one more kid in America today: healthcare, college, and everyday expenses. When he says ‘kids ain’t cheap,’ he’s talking about the heavy price tag of being a present dad, not just a paycheck.

Sanders is already a hands‑on dad to five kids spread across two marriages, something he’s publicly stressed defines his identity more than any highlight reel. In his first marriage to Carolyn Chambers, he had Deiondra Sanders and Deion Sanders Jr., and in his second marriage with Pilar Biggers-Sanders, he had Shilo, Shedeur, and Shelomi. With that record behind him, adding even one more child isn’t just a family decision; it’s a lifestyle and financial lift he’s not eager to take on at 58.

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Imago September 12, 2025, Houston, Texas, USA: Colorado head coach DEION SANDERS before a college football game between the Houston Cougars and the Colorado Buffaloes on September 12, 2025 in Houston, Texas. Houston USA – ZUMAc201 20250912_zap_c201_008 Copyright: xScottxColemanx

After his second marriage to Pilar failed, Coach Prime got into a relationship with Tracey Edmonds that lasted for roughly 12 years. Before Karrueche, many thought Sanders had settled into a chapter where he’d be a dad and a granddad, not a new father again, especially after years of a high‑profile relationship that never turned into remarriage.

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Around mid-2025, Tran was seen in videos supporting Sanders during his battle with cancer. It was after this that the couple became public with their relationship in late 2025. While Tran has been very involved with Sanders and his kids, she has no kid of her own, which only increases the pressure that this new relationship will somehow lead to another baby. But Sanders has made clear he’s not ready to make that leap, leaving Tran to balance her desire for a family with his financial and emotional hesitation. And he did that while doing some advocacy and giving some subtle lessons on vasectomy.

“Chico, trust me, I’ve studied this. You can reverse the stuff now. They got everything,” said Deion Sanders. “I ain’t got it yet, so I don’t know if it hurts or not, but I know the regular one don’t hurt. The dude was talking to me like, ‘Hey, Brian, what’s going on, Clip? You’re doing okay? I enjoyed your clip, I enjoyed your career’. Like it was like that, and you’ll be icing back.”

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Deion Sanders’ response raises questions about the fate of his girlfriend, considering she has no child yet. But with the possibility of a reversal, the Colorado Buffaloes head coach could change his mind in the future. At this moment, the 58-year-old is not ready for another child.

Deion Sanders defends son

Deion Sanders’ son, Shilo Sanders, recently had an online spat with Cleveland Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot. Shilo drew heavy criticism as a result. And after initially avoiding the topic, Sanders has now defended his son.

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“We don’t talk about anybody,” Deion Sanders said on The Barbershop podcast. “We don’t do anything to anybody. I know Shilo had a little altercation, and he spoke up for his brother. You’ve got to understand, man, that’s his brother. And God bless Mary Kay’s soul; that’s his brother. I mean, she said something, and he said something, like media are different today.”

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“I know a lot of people don’t respect the old school. I do, because I grew up in that era where we didn’t have a say so … But Shilo spoke up for his brother, and he was ridiculed for that.”

Despite how pleasant his response was, Deion Sanders has not been spared as well, as many feel his son’s misogynistic statement deserves no defense from anyone. Outside of his family affairs, Sanders is aiming for a much-improved 2026 for the Colorado Buffaloes.