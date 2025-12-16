Saints HC Kellen Moore Breaks Silence on Brother’s $1M WSU Move: “I’m So Fired Up”

It’s a proud moment when an assistant coach finally gets a shot at a head coaching job, and that’s exactly what happened for Kirby Moore. Washington State has hired the Missouri offensive coordinator and Prosser native as its new head coach, making him the 36th in program history after replacing Jimmy Rogers. The milestone didn’t go unnoticed.

Kirby’s older brother, New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, shared some heartfelt words for his brother’s success.

“I’m so fired up for Kirby. So excited for him, Kayla, to be back in Washington, to be at Washington State,” Kellen said on the NOF network.

“It’s a program that we kind of grew up rooting for. We’re from eastern Washington. A lot of people from across Washington, most of that town seem to be all Cougs. And so, just really excited for him and for them. And I think it’s going to be an awesome opportunity for him. They’re going to have a ton of success there.”

That’s a sweet message coming from an older brother who just took the playcalling duties for the Saints this year. And now, his brother is doing the same at the college level.

The Moore brothers go way back.

They were teammates at Prosser High School, where their dad was the head coach, and later at Boise State. Kellen was the star quarterback, and Kirby lined up at wide receiver. The two even connected for touchdowns in college. I

After his playing days ended, Kirby jumped right into coaching. Moore spent a year at the College of Idaho before moving on to become a graduate assistant under Chris Petersen at Washington.

When Kellen eventually landed the head coaching job with the New Orleans Saints, there was some buzz about whether he’d bring Kirby onto his staff. Kellen even addressed it publicly.

“I’d love to work with him one day,” he shared.

Kellen also pointed out that Kirby was in a “tremendous spot” as Missouri’s offensive coordinator.

And he wasn’t wrong.

Kirby has spent the past three seasons calling plays at Missouri under Eli Drinkwitz, helping the Tigers go 29–9 over that stretch. That run included an 11-win season in 2023 and a 10–3 campaign last year. Missouri finished 8–4 this season, in part because quarterback Beau Pribula missed about a month with an injury.

Now, with both brothers leading major programs in Washington, it’s a huge moment of pride for the entire Moore family. Plus, the hiring of Kirby Moore to Washington State brings high expectations from the program in the coming season.

Kirby Moore is given all the resources

“Coach Moore is the real deal, and exactly who we needed to propel us to the top of the new Pac-12,” WSU President Elizabeth Cantwell said in a statement.

“Our student-athletes have lucked out. This man cares deeply not only about winning, but their success on and off the field. We look forward to welcoming Coach Moore and his family to Pullman and to Coug Nation. Join me in wrapping Coach Moore in Cougar Pride. Go Cougs!”

With this heartwarming five-year welcome comes certain financial news, as well.

“Cougar Nation, it is time to step WSU into the realm of winners,” said Cantwell. “And for us, that means building $5 million in new NIL support immediately to compete, a fund that acknowledges the modern world and says Cougs are ready.”

Cantwell’s urgency stems from a simple financial reality. Right now, Washington State’s NIL pool for 2025 is estimated at around $1 million. It’s a type of figure that trails most Power Four programs, leaving the Cougars vulnerable to losing players to other programs.

By setting a clear $5 million goal and pointing fans directly to the Cougar Athletic Fund’s NIL option, WSU is sending a blunt message. The NIL push lines up perfectly with Kirby Moore’s hiring.

Moore has a proven track record. He helped develop a 3,000-yard passer and led a high-powered SEC offense with the Tigers. He even guided a conference title run as Fresno State’s offensive coordinator. Give that offensive mind the right talent and resources, and the results speak for themselves.

Pair Moore with a fully funded NIL war chest, and suddenly, Washington State has a real path to climbing the reworked Pac-12.