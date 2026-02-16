Kirby Smart Adds Former DB He Coached at Alabama and Georgia to Coaching Staff

Everyone in Athens knows this. Kirby Smart trusts his own. Anyone who hustled for Georgia football showed they’re proven to handle the heat. Those player-turned-coaches like Mike Bobo and Warren Ericson are examples. That pattern continued again this weekend with Maurice Smith returning in red and black.

Last season, Maurice Smith served in an unofficial volunteer role, quietly helping behind the scenes. Georgia has now promoted him into a full-time analyst position on the defensive staff. As CBS Sports reported, the former Bulldogs and Alabama DB is joining Kirby Smart’s staff as a defensive analyst. He might have played just one season in Athens but it was a highly impactful year worth remembering.

Maurice Smith began at Alabama, playing three seasons under Nick Saban while Kirby Smart was the DC from 2008-2015. When he took the Georgia job in 2016, Smith wanted to follow for his final year of eligibility. The Tide initially blocked the intra-SEC transfer and public pressure mounted. But SEC commissioner Greg Sankey eventually granted a waiver which Smart himself backed throughout the process.

The pair already share a bond. And when the DB finally suited up for Kirby Smart, he became a team captain and didn’t waste time. Maurice Smith became the Bulldogs’ Defensive MVP after posing 50 tackles, three passes defended, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles. His biggest play would be the 34-yard pick-six in a 13-7 upset over then-No. 8 Auburn, Georgia’s only TD of the game.

After that performance, Maurice Smith won the SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors. He was the third Bulldog to win a conference award that season, joining Nick Chubb and Rodrigo Blankenship. And if you remember that 2016 Auburn victory, you probably remember the postgame embrace between him and Kirby Smart. It was a full circle moment.

After college, Maurice Smith went undrafted in 2017 but had an NFL run with the Miami Dolphins, Washington, Cincinnati Bengals, and Tennessee Titans. He later spent time in the XFL with the Vegas Vipers. Now he’s back inside the building where he once dominated. This hire may not make national headlines but it may help Georgia’s defense. Because Kirby Smart is bringing guys who understand accountability as the Bulldogs prepare for two tough road games in 2026.

Kirby Smart has unfinished road business

Kirby Smart’s resume is something to die for. At Georgia alone, he’s built what many consider the most stable powerhouse in college football. In 10 seasons as head coach, he won two national titles and four conference championships. And he’s known to send a wave of first-round NFL Draft picks annually. But even the best have unfinished business.

Georgia has conquered every SEC program at least once during Kirby Smart’s tenure. Yet two road games remain unsolved which are at Ole Miss and Alabama. He’s 0-4 combined in road games against those programs. The Bulldogs haven’t won in Oxford since 2011 while the last road win in Tuscaloosa was in 2007. In 2025, they faced both programs twice and split the series with each. The Dawgs crushed the Tide in the SEC Championship Game but then saw their season end against the Rebels in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Now in 2026, Georgia travels to Alabama on October 10 and to Ole Miss on November 7. Both teams look different heading into 2026 with staff changes, roster turnover, and portal movement. That uncertainty could help Georgia or create new problems. And that’s where hires like Maurice Smith play a big role. Analysts break down tendencies, prep scout reports, and reinforce culture. Kirby Smart is tightening every bolt before those road trips arrive. Because for all the banners in Athens, those two stadiums still represent something unfinished.