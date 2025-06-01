Kirby Smart Admits $35M Reason Behind Harsh Florida Rivalry Reality After 5-star Commit Does the Unthinkable for Georgia

Money talks, and in college football, it shouts. Let’s face it: nothing beats a CFB Saturday on campus. The pre-game parties, the cherished traditions, the roar of the crowd—it’s the soul of the game. But as much as fans cherish home-and-home showdowns, there’s a powerful force pulling the sport in a new direction: money. And we’re not just talking about a little money—millions. In 2026, Georgia and Florida are moving their annual game to Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a massive $35 million payout, and Kirby Smart swings a reality check like a hammer.

When millions are at stake, people tend to follow the trend. And let’s be real, it’s not like they are rushing to just abandon the on-campus games yet, but the signs stand clear. Growing TV deals and athletic departments’ desire for higher revenue are making neutral-site games the likely standard start to the college football season. That’s what’s going to happen with ‘The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party’ in 2026 and 2027 as Jacksonville’s EverBank Stadium undergoes a $1.4 billion renovation.

But it seems like Kirby Smart isn’t totally into the entire money-minded move.

“Why can’t we play that Florida-Georgia game (on campus)?” Smart said. “We didn’t get it. We got outbid, baby… That was an AD decision that ultimately came based on money, and Atlanta and Tampa ponied up and made really good financial offers.” So, now both teams will receive a whopping amount of 7.5 million each to play in Atlanta next season, which will increase to a 10 million price tag playing in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. That’s $35 million we are talking about.

Well, before finalizing the agreement to move the game to neutral sites in 2026-2027, there was a strong push, especially from Kirby Smart’s side, to play both these games on each school’s campus, as they have played only one of the 102 games in the history of the Florida-Georgia series during the 1994-95 seasons. But playing a home-to-home series isn’t actually benefiting the Dawgs either.

“If I’m not mistaken, I think Georgia was making about $2 million for every home game… But obviously they’d make none on away games. But collectively, they were making $3 million in Jacksonville. So it’s simple math, you’re saying, ‘Okay, I could take two every other year; I could get 1.5 every year,’” SEC insider Cousin Shane said, trying to figure out how this makes more sense financially.

Even for the Florida Gators, this neutral venue plan works efficiently, especially after Billy Napier‘s admission on the entire House vs. NCAA mess. “How we acquire talent is directly affected by this settlement. We have shared the NIL space and how that’s going to be evaluated by Deloitte.” So, this way, they at least make some money. Honestly, with a rivalry this intense, the high price is worth it.

The USA Today Network ranks Florida vs. Georgia as the SEC’s fourth most heated matchup. This game is legendary: Larry Munson’s famous “Run, Lindsay, Run!” in 1980, Georgia’s wild “Gator Stomp” in 2007, and Tim Tebow breaking Herschel Walker’s rushing record in 2009. It was once called the “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party” for a reason. But right now, Billy Napier might prefer to skip it. Since 2017, Georgia has dominated, winning seven of the last eight, and the last three by at least 22 points. Yet, those lopsided wins still draw huge crowds.

But that’s not the only big move Kirby Smart’s team is making.

5-star QB commit’s moves doing wonders for Kirby Smart’s team

Georgia’s success in recruiting stems from strong, established relationships built on trust. “We’ve been to Georgia so many times. We’ve got great relationships with those coaches. We just know them all so well. They’re a bunch of great people, and we have a lot of comfort there.” That sentiment from Jared Curtis highlights Georgia’s recruiting dominance. Kirby Smart’s program not only secured a top quarterback prospect but also triumphed over national competition and the complexities of NIL deals.

Curtis chose Georgia, not by accident, but after carefully considering top programs. He decommitted last year, giving schools like Oregon a chance to recruit him, but after a stellar high school career (7,637 passing yards!), he returned to Athens. Georgia’s recruiting dominance, under Coach Smart, is evident; they didn’t just compete, they won.

Now, with official visits underway, Curtis is actively recruiting for the Bulldogs. This weekend, fifteen elite recruits, including 5-star Cederian Morgan, top RB Ezavier Crowell, and Rivals’ No. 20 CB Peyton Dyer, are visiting. Georgia’s strong team culture, especially with Curtis’ sincere support, could be the deciding factor.

Curtis enthusiastically urged others to join Georgia. The 2026 quarterback commit, decked out in Georgia gear, tweeted a picture with the message: “Everyone at Georgia this weekend for the OV… make the right choice! Go dawgs 🐶🐶.” The timing is perfect. While coaches build relationships, Curtis effectively leverages peer influence—an invaluable asset.

Georgia’s recruiting momentum is undeniable, adding top talent across the board. Headlining the impressive defensive visitor list is in-state edge rusher Darryl Rivers (6’5”, 253 lbs). Joining him are defensive tackle Tico Crittendon Jr. (6’4”, 300 lbs) and elite in-state receiver Devin Carter (No. 5). Curtis ignited the excitement, but now it’s up to Smart and his staff to capitalize on this recruiting weekend and secure a wave of commitments.