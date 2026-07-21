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Kirby Smart Announces Georgia Athlete Out Indefinitely After Serious Injuries in ATV Accident

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Malabika Dutta

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Jul 21, 2026 | 1:39 PM EDT

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Kirby Smart Announces Georgia Athlete Out Indefinitely After Serious Injuries in ATV Accident

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Malabika Dutta

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Jul 21, 2026 | 1:39 PM EDT

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This offseason, RB Dante Dowdell suffered an ATV accident, and now the Georgia RB is hospitalized with serious injuries. The incident happened near his home, as per the report, though the exact time and details about it are undisclosed. But Georgia head coach Kirby Smart gave an update on Dowdell at SEC Media Days.

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“He’s injured,” said Smart, as reported by ESPN College Football on July 21. “We don’t know when his return will be. I don’t know the specifics of it, to be honest with you. It was a recreational vehicle, and he had some serious injuries.”

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“He’s out of the really tough range, but as far as his complete health and coming all the way back, I don’t know what that looks like in terms of this year,” added the Georgia head coach.

Smart also mentioned that Dowell is hospitalized at Shepherd Center in Atlanta. The RB transferred this season from Kentucky to play a crucial role in Georgia’s backfield; now his return to the field is uncertain.

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Malabika Dutta

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Malabika Dutta is a College Football News Writer at EssentiallySports, working on the Marquee Saturdays Desk. A graduate of the ES College Football Pro Writer Program, she specializes in breaking news and injury reports during live coverage while also developing off-field narratives that give fans a deeper understanding of players’ lives. Her recent work includes coverage of the Rourke family following Kurtis Rourke’s NFL Draft selection by the 49ers. Malabika combines a strong foundation in English Literature with hands-on sports journalism experience, contributing to national college football coverage and supporting the newsroom with timely reporting and contextual storytelling.

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