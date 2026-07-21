Kirby Smart Announces Georgia Athlete Out Indefinitely After Serious Injuries in ATV Accident

This offseason, RB Dante Dowdell suffered an ATV accident, and now the Georgia RB is hospitalized with serious injuries. The incident happened near his home, as per the report, though the exact time and details about it are undisclosed. But Georgia head coach Kirby Smart gave an update on Dowdell at SEC Media Days.

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“He’s injured,” said Smart, as reported by ESPN College Football on July 21. “We don’t know when his return will be. I don’t know the specifics of it, to be honest with you. It was a recreational vehicle, and he had some serious injuries.”

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“He’s out of the really tough range, but as far as his complete health and coming all the way back, I don’t know what that looks like in terms of this year,” added the Georgia head coach.

Smart also mentioned that Dowell is hospitalized at Shepherd Center in Atlanta. The RB transferred this season from Kentucky to play a crucial role in Georgia’s backfield; now his return to the field is uncertain.

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This is a developing story….