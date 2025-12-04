brand-logo
Kirby Smart Breaks Silence on 5-Star Jared Curtis Ultimately Snubbing Georgia

By Insiya Johar

Dec 4, 2025 | 2:19 PM EST

For HC Kirby Smart, Jared Curtis’ commitment has proved challenging. He chased the Nashville native twice. However, hometown legacy, Vanderbilt finally beat him on the early signing day. It’s a significant blow to Georgia. But the head coach seems alright.

“That’s not completely abnormal for kids to change their minds,” he said to the press on Thursday. “It’s not a signee, so you know that. You have plans in place. It’s not like it’s surprising. I don’t think it changes how you recruit.”

Last year, the Nashville native gave his verbal pledge to Georgia. However, he soon decommitted in October 2024, after Dan Lanning chased him hard. Although Smart was again successful in getting his recommitment, he couldn’t beat Vanderbilt.

In the transfer portal era, recruits have more flexibility to determine their future. Coach Smart is aware of that. Though Kirby does not boast the No. 1 QB in his 2026 class, he is content with the rest of the unit.

“Really excited about that group. It was kind of anti-climatic like it usually is nowadays,” he added. “Excited about the guys we got. I always look at it like you look in reverse and you look back three years from now, and you value that class then.”

This is a developing story

