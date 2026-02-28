Kirby Smart Capitalizes on Kyle Whittingham’s Loss Amid Strong Big Ten Push

Kirby Smart’s Georgia is 4th in the SEC, but that change very quickly.

Kirby Smart’s Georgia is 4th in the SEC, but that change very quickly.

Kirby Smart is known for making the most of every recruiting opportunity, especially when it comes to elite prospects. Although Georgia previously lost four-star QB Peter Bourque to Michigan, he reaffirmed his interest shortly after decommitting from the Wolverines. The Tabor Academy standout is set to return to Athens on Monday for his first unofficial visit and didn’t hold back in expressing how he feels about it.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I’m super excited,” Peter Bourque said. “I’ve been talking to Coach (Brandon) Streeter for a while and Coach (Mike) Bobo. I’m excited to get back on campus. Georgia was one of the schools that came down the first time through the process, and I’m excited to get back down there.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bulldogs now have a prime opportunity to make their pitch once again.

Last June, Bourque first visited Georgia, participating in a summer camp workout and calling his experience ‘awesome.’

ADVERTISEMENT

Then, in July 2025, Kirby Smart’s Georgia extended an offer to the 4-star QB. But at that time, Sherrone Moore’s Michigan sealed the deal by landing Bourque in August, and Georgia just remained a serious contender in his recruiting mix along with Penn State and North Carolina.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

But now, the old effort is paying off for the Bulldogs in a big way.

In this case, the most interesting fact is that Kirby Smart’s Georgia has plenty of selling points to sway the 2027 prospect, and even the No. 7 QB in the class admitted that.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Best of the best competition,” Bourque said. “Playing in the SEC. Super-rich football history. Those guys are always competing for National Championships, and they do a great job developing quarterbacks as well.”

It clearly reflects Georgia’s blueprint of developing QBs as well as competing for national titles, which stands out to Bourque. Under Kirby Smart’s leadership, the Bulldogs saw an elite level of consistency, appearing in five CFPs since 2017 and winning back-to-back titles in 2021 and 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then, in developing QBs, Georgia has produced talent like Stetson Bennett, Carson Beck, and Gunner Stockton under Smart’s unique ability. The coach can transform overlooked or patient passers into title-winning leaders, and that could tempt Bourque. More importantly, Georgia developed QBs like Matthew Stafford and Fran Tarkenton, who are making waves in the NFL.

With this kind of track record, Georgia could be a collegiate destination for the No. 91 prospect nationally per Rivals. Here’s where Michigan’s instability following an overhaul of the coaching staff gives Georgia the edge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sherrone Moore landed the 4-star 2027 QB, but after his firing, Kyle Whittingham’s arrival and the change in offensive coordinator could unsettle Bourque’s confidence in the program. And now he is looking for the best.

“I want to make sure I’m making the best decision,” Bourque admitted.

Kirby Smart’s Georgia may have some edge, but landing the QB won’t be easy because the recruiting race is crowded with a Big Ten push along with an ACC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Could Kirby Smart’s Georgia beat the other two contenders?

Peter Bourque may have clarified his high interest in the Bulldogs, but he also made sure that Georgia would be one of the schools that shows consistent interest in him.

“Georgia, Virginia Tech, and Penn State are doing a great job right now,” remarked Bourque. “Those three have been recruiting me right when Coach (Sherrone) Moore got fired and staying consistent since I recently decommitted (from Michigan).”

ADVERTISEMENT

Considering that to land this 4-star QB, Kirby Smart has to fight a tough battle. Penn State not only made the cut in Bourque’s top five schools, but they have remained consistent in staying in touch with the QB under new head coach Matt Campbell, while former PSU head coach James Franklin pushed hard for the rising star initially.

Even their offensive structure under the new head coach could be a major point for them in this recruiting race. However, besides these powerhouses, there are UNC, Florida, and VT making moves in the mix. Still, if Smart’s Georgia can land him, he will bring talent to Athens. As a junior, leading his Tabor Academy to the NEPSAC John Papas Bowl title, Bourque recorded 2,241 yards and 18 TDs.

Due to that performance, he earned the Massachusetts Gatorade Football Player of the Year. Now we will see who at last convinces this QB talent to play his collegiate game.