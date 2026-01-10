Kirby Smart Confirms Clever Transfer Portal Move to Fix Multiple Exits

Head coach Kirby Smart did not wait for the frustration of the Sugar Bowl loss to cool. Georgia is already reshaping its roster for 2026 after identifying safety as a problem all season. Now the message of the offseason is that safety play will not be left to chance again. And it has wasted little time addressing it as they bring in their second safety five days later after securing the commitment of Khalil Barnes.

On January 9, Georgia took a meaningful step by landing East Carolina safety Ja’Marley Riddle out of the transfer portal. The Bulldogs hosted Riddle for an in-home visit earlier this week where he committed shortly after, giving the Bulldogs a safety with two years of eligibility and a proven production profile. This is a targeted move with intent, timing, and evaluation behind it. It’s a clear signal that Kirby Smart and Glenn Schumann were dissatisfied with how the back end performed in 2025.

Ja’Marley Riddle’s story fits Georgia’s recent recruiting pattern. He is a Kingsland, Georgia native who played his high school football at Camden County. Coming out of high school, he was a lightly recruited 3-star prospect, ranking No. 1726 nationally, with East Carolina as his only FBS offer. At 6’0, 182 pounds, he earned his reputation the hard way, and that background matters inside a program that values development over hype.

Ja’Marley Riddle was named first-team All-American Conference after his sophomore season, a year in which he led ECU with 70 tackles. According to CFBStats, he added four tackles for loss, six pass breakups, three interceptions, and a fumble recovery. Over two seasons, he totaled 134 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, six interceptions, one pick-six, 10 pass breakups, and a fumble recovery. He also brings special teams experience as a returner.

Why this move matters becomes clearer when you look at Georgia’s safety room. The Bulldogs started sophomores KJ Bolden and Kyron Jones for most of the season, with senior JaCorey Thomas filling in after Jones suffered a foot injury. Behind them, Zion Branch and Adrian Maddox provided depth and special teams snaps. That group struggled with consistency, angles, and communication, especially against explosive offenses.

Personnel turnover has only increased the pressure. Thomas is off to the NFL. Jaden Harris transferred out after one season. Maddox and Joenel Aguero have also entered the portal. Georgia signed six defensive backs in the 2026 class, but freshmen rarely stabilize a secondary overnight. Ja’Marley Riddle enters a room that needs experience immediately. Where he fits in Schumann’s scheme is still fluid, but the opportunity is real.

A homecoming with real opportunity

Georgia returns KJ Bolden, who should be one of the top defensive backs in the country next season, along with rising sophomore Rasean Dinkins and redshirt freshman Todd Robinson. Kyron Jones’ health remains a factor. There are snaps available, and competition will decide who earns them.

Ja’Marley Riddle also joins former Clemson safety Khalil Barnes as part of a clear safety reset. He acknowledged the moment with a simple post.

“Feels great to be home, Go DAWGS!” he posted on social media.

Like Barnes, a Bogart native, Riddle represents a return of in-state talent that developed elsewhere. He also comes from the same high school program as current Georgia TE Elyiss Williams, adding another familiar connection inside the building. The Dawgs have added five players from the portal while losing 11, and On3 currently ranks the Bulldogs’ transfer class No. 40 nationally. But that number does not tell the full story. Kirby Smart is not chasing volume, he’s addressing the most important needs.

This move also fits into a larger offseason reality. Georgia finished 2025 with a 39-34 quarterfinal loss to Ole Miss after winning the SEC by dismantling Alabama 28-7. For the second straight season, the Bulldogs won the conference and fell short in the postseason. The defense allowed over 400 yards per game and gave up 32 points per contest.

Fixing that defense starts on the back end. Ja’Marley Riddle alone will not solve every issue, but he represents a clear acknowledgment that safety play must improve. Georgia staff knows it and now, the roster reflects it.