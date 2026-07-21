Kirby Smart Doesn’t Hold Back on Gunner Stockton Narrative at SEC Media Days

When Georgia needed to deliver, Gunner Stockton was there. After Carson Beck left Athens, Kirby Smart’s program witnessed an SEC title win with Stockton at the helm. But his less-than-100-yard performance against Georgia Tech and the loss in the Sugar Bowl last year have already created a negative image. David Hale of ESPN put the QB in his 2026 list at tier three. That’s where Georgia’s head coach set the record straight for his undisputed QB1.

“We can’t get the guy [Gunner Stockton] to talk half the time. But he leads from the front,” said Smart at SEC Media Days, clearing his feelings on Stockton, as reported by CFB insider Brett McMurphy on July 21. “He takes hits; he embodies everything our program is about: toughness, culture & the love for his university.”

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Smart’s opening statement on his QB simply suggests he has huge confidence in Stockton, as the QB worked on his growth throughout this offseason. The Georgia QB has already shown how to lead a group, and he himself believes his style is similar to former Georgia championship-winning QB Stetson Bennet.

“The way he played, the way he styled some of the things he did, the way he carried himself. Mobility: he’s quick, he can get out of the pocket, and he has good pocket movement. Had a lot of swagger with what he did. I see the same things in myself,” said Stockton last June, as reported by Crissy Froyd.

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Though Stockton’s arc is often compared to the national champion QB, concerns surrounding him are quite huge in Athens, despite some of the good things he did last year.

In 2025, he had the highest competition percentage, ranked 9th nationally. Gunner Stockton showed his football intelligence in the games against Texas, Ole Miss, and Tennessee. That pushed Georgia into the conference title contention. In the game versus the Longhorns, he delivered a 5-TD performance, and against Tennessee, he recorded a career-high 300+ yards.

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Even in the regular-season game against Ole Miss, he helped to make a 43-35 comeback win. More importantly, his MVP performance against Alabama in the SEC title was outstanding. Yet, doubts over his abilities continue as his performance in the first round loss of the CFP against Ole Miss was a huge reason for concern. In that game against the Rebels, Stockton had two touchdowns in the first half, and Georgia had a 21-12 lead, but in the second half, the Bulldogs’ offense didn’t find a rhythm and ultimately lost. Thids

That led critics to question Stockton’s skill. Despite having talent, Stockton was unable to score against them. They believe his huge numbers became reality only because of the Bulldogs’ run game.

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However, Kirby Smart and his staff trust in Stockton’s ability. Though the QB’s elite talent hasn’t led the Bulldogs to a national title victory yet, he has proven his potential to lead Georgia at that stage.

The Georgia QB’s woes are in big-game situations

Following a breakout season, Gunner Stockton enters 2026 with not the same attention as Arch Manning, Trinidad Chambliss, and others. ESPN’s David Hale believes the reason is quite similar to a former CFB player.

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Hale put Stockton in the ‘Sean Clifford Zone,’ explaining the former PSU QB Clifford had huge numbers, but against ranked teams, it was devastating. And the national analyst believes Stockton’s performance style follows the same kind.

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“There’s a short list of quarterbacks you’d rather have than these guys,” wrote Hale. “The problem is, when it comes to crunch time, it’s that short list—not these QBs—who’ve come up big.”

Remember, when Carson Beck was injured in 2024 in the SEC title game against Texas, Stockton took the starting role in the second half of the game and led Georgia to a victory. He waited three seasons to get the opportunity, and when he got it, he delivered. So you can imagine what he can produce this season after a whole summer of hard work.