Kirby Smart Doubles Down on Transfer Portal Including Rival Alabama Stars

Georgia’s season may have ended with a narrow Sugar Bowl loss to the Ole Miss Rebels, but Kirby Smart has wasted no time building for what’s next. That urgency is clear in his ability to land commitments from multiple Power Four transfers, keeping a title-caliber roster firmly intact.
While Smart’s transfer class is coming together quickly, the Dawgs have landed three key pieces through the transfer portal. On Thursday, Dawg Recruiting reported that former Auburn edge rusher Amaris Williams made his commitment to Georgia official. Earlier in the day, they scored big on the perimeter, as former Georgia Tech WR Isiah Canion and former USC CB Braylon Conley both announced their commitment to Georgia, sharing the news with On3’s Hayes Fawcett.
While Georgia lost nearly 10 players to the transfer portal, combined with those who exhausted eligibility or entered the NFL Draft, these new additions boost the roster’s potential for the 2026 season. But what makes Kirby Smart’s portal haul even more valuable is that it brings experience to the program.
Williams, a former 5-star prospect from North Carolina, is the crown jewel. At Auburn, the 260-pounder totaled 14 tackles and 2 sacks as a sophomore while rotating in one of the nation’s top defensive lines. Now, with the departures of Mykel Williams, Jalon Walker, Damon Wilson, and Chaz Chambliss, Georgia’s pass-rush production needed a jolt, and Williams delivers just that, with two years of eligibility remaining.
Isaiah Canion, a 6’4” rising junior, brings size, speed, and two years of eligibility. Although he primarily lined up as an outside WR, taking 89.9% of his snaps wide, he stretched the field with a 13.7-yard average depth of target, giving Georgia a ready-made weapon in the passing game. Following that, Conley rounds out the haul, bringing 3 years of eligibility and experience from USC.
While Conley’s arrival adds depth and versatility to Georgia’s secondary, these portal pickups mark a quick step in Kirby Smart’s rebuilding effort for the upcoming season. Before these additions, Georgia landed safety Khalil Barnes from Clemson. However, what makes Smart’s portal haul even more significant is that the program now has an opportunity to sell its vision to two SEC rivals’ players in the near future. According to national CFB reporter Matt Zenitz, Alabama transfer DL James Smith and EDGE Qua Russaw both plan to visit Georgia.
While both were 5-star prospects in the class of 2023, their addition to Georgia’s D-line will definitely bring strength. But landing them won’t be easy for Smart, as the Vols, OSU, LSU, and Missouri are also expected to host visits from the two. But if Kirby Smart can land these two, it would be a big boost for the Bulldogs.
While DL coach Tray Scott called it the youngest front he’s ever led, the addition of experienced pieces now seems like the perfect solution. But Georgia’s O-line could be staring down a storm before the 2026 season even begins.
Kirby Smart’s portal losses could cost big
Bo Hughley’s transfer portal exit exposed a potential depth crisis.
The redshirt sophomore tackle played in 10 games this past season. Now he’s gone, and if draft-eligible starters Earnest Greene III and Monroe Freeling also leave, Georgia could enter spring practice with zero proven tackles on the roster. While Hughley’s departure comes after a strong season of development, Kirby Smart praised him after stepping in at right tackle against Tennessee, calling his performance “unbelievable.”
“Bo embodies fire, passion, and energy. The guy’s happy every day at practice. He loves football. He works his butt off. I mean, he competes. He goes out, and it doesn’t matter who’s in front of him, he’s going to go to war and fight with them,” Kirby Smart said last October.
On the flip side, Greene and Freeling both have legitimate NFL stock. While Greene started 34 games over the past 3 seasons and earned First Team Freshman All-American honors in 2023, Freeling started 13 games in 2025 and has first-round buzz despite limited experience.
Losing all three would push Smart and O-line coach Stacy Searels into uncharted territory, asking freshmen like Ekene Ogboko to protect the QB against SEC pass rushers. But there’s no real cause for concern right now. Those two haven’t yet declared for the NFL Draft, and the transfer portal remains a viable solution for Smart if reinforcements are needed.
