Kirby Smart Faces Wake-Up Call Over Serious Georgia Issue as Lane Kiffin’s Advantage Confirmed

The matchup of the season is here upon us. It’s going to be fireworks at the Sanford Stadium where Georgia will take on an undefeated Ole Miss. The winner will be one-step closer to the playoff spot. The Bulldogs look steady after their loss against Alabama. But beating up on Auburn and Kentucky might not be the same as their next game. Analysts urge HC Kirby Smart to fix certain issues that could be detrimental for his team before the match.

The Bulldogs have a 5-1 record 7 weeks deep into the season. Their only loss came against Alabama, as tradition demanded. Now, Kirby Smart’s men face another powerhouse this week, an in-form 6-0 Ole Miss. Analyst Blake Ruffino and Joe DeLeone spoke about how Georgia has to put pressure on the Ole Miss offense if they want to win on the 13th October episode of the Ruffino & Joe Show. “When you’ve got this Ole Miss receiving group that does have some speed, after a couple of seconds, those guys are going to get open. They (Georgia) need to find more ways to manufacture pressure,” expressed Joe. He claims the Bulldogs secondary need help from the front seven in order to keep the air attack in check.

Under HC Lane Kiffin and OC Charlie Weis Jr., the Rebels have adopted an aggressive, high pace passing approach to the offense. Joe thinks in order for Georgia to win, their defense has to constantly put pressure on Ole Miss’ offense.

via Imago Lane Kiffin’s men show no signs of stopping this season.

Joe DeLeone also pressed the importance of their offense to have a good rushing game. “This should be a game where you come out of it with 30 plus rushing attempts. Maybe even 40 and run down run up that time of possession.” said Joe.

If Georgia manages to pressurize Ole Miss’ defense, then it will give time for the Georgia secondary to recover their strength. And Joe DeLeone thinks that is crucial to win the game. “Help your defense out by keeping them off the field. Get them rested. Keep them rested as much as possible because at the current moment, the group that’s rushing the passer is just not getting it done. And Trinidad Chambliss having time to move and do his thing is only going to create more and more headaches,”

Since it’s going to be a high offensive game, Georgia will have to play in a much higher work rate. If their offense can keep the Ole Miss defense busy, then it will give time for the defense to read the game more carefully while saving their breath. And that will keep the pressure on Chambliss.

Can Lane Kiffin’s advantage outplay Kirby Smart’s tactics?

Georgia are fresh off a comfortable 20-10 win at Jordan Hare last week. But as they look to face the #1 in the SEC, things could get rough. Lane Kiffin would be happy that his side’s offense has been on fire this season. They have posted a total of 2,653 yards with 1,040 rushing yards and 1,613 passing yards. Those are very impressive numbers considering they have just played six games this season. Their explosive offense has pierced through every defense they have faced this season and Trinidad Chambliss has been in top form.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On the Bulldogs side, there are some issues. They’ve had slow starts to the game, which had led to first half struggles. Against Auburn, they allowed them 227 yards in the first half before stopping them at just 50 in the second half. Their signature defense has had some lapses in pass coverages. The pass rushes haven’t been disruptive as they were last season. If there is no offensive pressure from Georgia on Saturday, then the backfield will be left exposed.

So, from a statistical viewpoint, Ole Miss looks like they are going to stretch their unbeaten run. The only way Georgia Bulldogs would win is by keeping pressure on Ole Miss’ defense and not let them throw the ball around too much, trapping Chambliss in the pocket.