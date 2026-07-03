Kirby Smart Forced to Accept Harsh NIL Reality as Georgia Takes $33M Step for Football: “You Got to Pay”

The days when Georgia could simply sell championships and NFL development are fading. Elite recruits now expect competitive NIL opportunities as well. That’s why the Bulldogs are reportedly committing about $33 million to football, according to The Sideline, as they adapt to college football’s new reality.

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“Let’s talk about the money itself because there’s one type of school that absolutely hates what’s going on right now,” On3’s Andy Staples said on Yahoo! Sports. “The school that hates this is the one that always got those players and now maybe doesn’t have the money to get those… I think Georgia has the money, but I think they’re trying to be fairly judicious with how they spend.”

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Andy Staples went a step further by sharing something he had previously heard about Kirby Smart’s evolving outlook on NIL.

“My On3 colleague Steve Wiltfong told me last year that Kirby Smart thought the numbers were BS for the first few years of the NIL era and last year realized they weren’t,” he said. “For example, Georgia has an offensive lineman coming in, a freshman this year, class of ’26, who’s probably going to start as a true freshman. Like you got to pay for those. Yeah, those are expensive.”

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Co-host Steven Godfrey argued Georgia has advantages many schools would love to have with corporate sponsorship all over Atlanta and Athens.

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“You should be able to make that happen in short order,” he said.

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While the NIL conversation continues, Georgia is also putting plenty of faith in its young players. The coaching staff brought in just nine transfers, choosing to rely more on the talent already inside the program. That decision has opened the door for several newcomers to compete for important snaps much sooner than expected.

Among them, Zykie Helton has created the biggest buzz. The former 4-star recruit has impressed enough during camp to put himself in line for a starting job on the offensive line. Georgia has trusted young linemen before with Dontrell Glover and Juan Gaston, and that experience appears to have given the staff confidence to do it again. People inside the program believe he has the potential to make an immediate impact.

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A source told CBS Sports that Zykie Helton is a “real deal” whom Dawg Nation will be quite familiar with by midseason, with a chance to become a long-term starter. But he’s not the only freshman people are betting on. TE Kaiden Prothro did enough to earn belief that he could get a starting role in 2026. Meanwhile, safety Tyriq Green did himself a favor by quickly adapting to Georgia’s system. According to CBS Sports, all three freshmen have been identified as potential difference-makers.

“These (three) guys are on the freak show UGA plays early, be gone in three years track if they keep doing what they’re doing,” an unknown source revealed to CBS Sports this spring.

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The talent hasn’t disappeared in Athens. Neither has Kirby Smart’s ability to identify it. The difference is that finding future stars is no longer the hardest part. In today’s college football landscape, convincing them to sign and keeping them there requires a financial commitment that every national contender now has to make. Georgia’s reported $33 million football investment is proof that even the sport’s most established powers have fully accepted the new cost of competing.