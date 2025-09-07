Kirby Smart Forced to Change Stance on Georgia Fanbase Who Fought Adverse Weather Conditions

Georgia opened the 2025 season with a bang, rolling past Marshall 45-7 behind new starter Gunner Stockton, who threw for 190 yards and two scores in his debut. But while the Bulldogs dominated on the field, things weren’t as smooth in the stands. Look, Georgia, known for record-breaking crowds, averaging 93,033 fans per game last season, didn’t give fans the full game-day experience this time. So, while many expected Kirby Smart to acknowledge their frustration, his reaction only stirred more disappointment, clouding an otherwise dominant start. But after Week 2, Kirby Smart found himself rethinking his stance on the Georgia fanbase.

So what sparked the issue? The Sanford Stadium crowd didn’t bring the same fire as marquee showdowns like Texas–Ohio State. And by the second half, fans were already filing out. At the time Kirby Smart noticed, and after the game, he didn’t mince words. “If our fans want to be great and different, then they’ll do it,” said Smart, making it clear he won’t beg for energy in Athens. And this Saturday turned out to be a marathon for Georgia fans. A lengthy rain delay stretched the afternoon, and the Bulldogs labored to a 28-6 win over Austin Peay. But this time, Kirby Smart’s tone shifted; he had nothing but praise for the fans who stuck it out.

Well, after Georgia’s grind-it-out win over Austin Peay, Kirby Smart had one message in his postgame presser: gratitude. The HC made sure to thank the Bulldog faithful for adjusting to the early kickoff and, more importantly, for weathering the storm. “Yeah, I want to first thank our fans for being able to adjust on the fly like we had to do today,” Smart said. Then came a nod to those who endured the nearly two-hour rain delay. “But especially thank you for the fans that stuck around after the rain delay. I thought there was a lot of energy for the stadium… you know, not being full after the rain delay. But the energy in the stands was awesome.” So, for a team chasing another playoff run, Smart made it clear: the fans who stayed brought more than noise; they brought momentum. But Smart didn’t stop there.

Then Kirby Smart pointed to one sequence that turned the tide. Coming out of the long delay, Georgia’s defense set the tone with a quick three-and-out. Then the offense marched down the field for a score. “That was a big momentum play,” said Smart. And he admitted he could feel the shift from the stands, too. “I felt a little energy and enthusiasm in the stadium, and that was huge for us in terms of this game. So, I appreciate that during tough times in the weather.” So, for Smart, it wasn’t just about execution on the field; it was about the fans who refused to let the storm drown out the energy. But last week, Kirby Smart put his own fanbase on notice.

After Sanford Stadium’s stands looked thin, he didn’t hold back. Dawg Nation Daily’s Brandon Adams even weighed in, tweeting, “Kirby Smart just came down pretty hard on UGA fans… he comes across as out of touch.” But when asked about the ‘sparse’ crowd in Smart’s postgame presser, Smart dodged with a quick, “Yeah, you said it. I didn’t.” Here’s the thing: with Sanford holding just over 93,000 after its 2024 expansion, the empty seats didn’t go unnoticed. And while Smart voiced his frustration, fans walked away feeling just as unappreciated. Now, it seems Kirby Smart is proving the old saying true—don’t be too quick to judge. So, this time, instead of calling out his fanbase, the Georgia HC turned the spotlight inward, breaking down the Bulldogs’ first-half blunders and owning the slow start.

Kirby Smart didn’t shy away from explaining his team’s play

One of the biggest talking points from Georgia’s win over Austin Peay came late in the first half. Well, the Bulldogs had the ball on the goal line with plenty of chances to punch it in. Instead, the drive stalled, and Georgia walked away with nothing to show for it. Following that, Kirby Smart didn’t hide his frustration after the game.

“What disappointed me most is that we didn’t score. There were like five plays that were within inches,” said Smart. “Looking back, I probably wish we could’ve run the ball earlier. But the thought is that you don’t run it when you don’t have a timeout.” Still, Smart saw a silver lining in the misfire.

He noted that the sequence gave his team a dose of adversity heading into halftime. Now, with Tennessee on deck for the first road test of the season, the Bulldogs will aim to clean up execution and avoid leaving points on the field. So, we’ll watch how they do in the next fight.