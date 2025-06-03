Kirby Smart Forced to Face Uncomfortable Nick Saban Reality After Making $20.5M Confession

Well, Kirby Smart cut his teeth under the wing of Nick Saban, shadowing him every step of the way, either landing at Alabama as an assistant in 2007 or helping Saban to land multiple championship wins. His fire never faded. Even when Smart took the HC role in Georgia back in 2015. He led the Bulldogs to consecutive national championships, earned SEC Coach of the Year in 2021, and even toppled Bama in the championship game, 33-18. Yet, despite those wins, folks keep doubting Smart’s caliber, while Saban’s reputation remains rock-solid. As this season approaches, it feels like the same old tune—doubts swirling even when the proof’s in the pudding.

But all that doesn’t matter much to Kirby Smart, as he is never shy about using criticism as fuel. Last year, the entire season Kirby Smart was bugged for Carson Beck’s inconsistencies, and now? Gunner Stockton is their new punching bag. That’s right. Paul Finebaum had earlier stated that he feels Georgia would be “not fine” with Stockton, saying, “I was underwhelmed by what I saw from Gunner Stockton in the Sugar Bowl loss to Notre Dame.” But Smart did what he does best, firing back at Finebaum and saying, “I’m excited. Gunner got the message, You did your job.”

That’s exactly what The Next Round host Jim Dunaway is highlighting, saying, “He actually joked with Finebaum at SEC meetings on his show about loving all the negative press people are saying about Georgia’s three losses. I don’t remember during Alabama’s run of them having an off-season where people were talking down about Alabama like they are about this Georgia team.” The bottom line is that Alabama’s 4-loss season is no longer a matter of concern. Sure, they had their own inconsistencies last season under Kalen DeBoer and had to face constant criticism and comparison after losing against teams like Vanderbilt, Oklahoma, and Michigan. But the love people have for Nick Saban and his legacy always compensates for it.

And Lance Taylor just laid out the exact same thing, saying, “But you know Kirby Smart still doesn’t get the love Nick Saban got. Kirby Smart is viewed as the best active coach right now in college football, but you know Nick Saban was just a different level. So I think people just assumed that it didn’t matter what Alabama lost; they were going to come back, and they were going to be just as good the next year.” Doubts might always find their way towards Kirby Smart’s program, but no one can doubt the exceptional run they have had.

After two back-to-back wins in 2023, Georgia went 13-1, going 12-0 in the regular season for the third season in a row, and then taking down FSU in the Orange Bowl with a 63-3 record. But it’s important to understand that doubts are not about Kirby Smart’s caliber but about his team’s inconsistency. And Taylor explains that perfectly, “I think with Georgia I think a lot of this I don’t know how you feel about it I think a lot of this is Gunner Stockton I think it’s two things. I think a lot of it is Gunner Stockton I think it’s Gunnar Stockton and I think it’s where we perceive Texas to be right now But let’s not forget Gunnar Stockton and Georgia just beat Texas in the SEC Championship game.”

Georgia’s upset win over Texas last season sent shockwaves through college football, solidifying the Bulldogs as SEC frontrunners. Many experts doubted Georgia could beat the top-ranked Longhorns, with ESPN’s College GameDay unanimously picking Texas. Coach Smart recalled, “Our whole program was being doubted,” noting the “8,000 texts about it” he received despite staying busy with meetings. Ultimately, it was quarterback Gunner who led them to a decisive 30-15 victory.

So, despite all the doubts for now, Smart’s focus is on a championship run, and in the meantime, he does take some time off to give his bold remarks on NIL messing with their rivalry games, too.

Kirby Smart’s bold take on NIL mess-ups

Well, Kirby Smart didn’t sugarcoat the reason behind the Bulldogs’ $20.5 million decision to move their annual showdown with Florida out of Jacksonville for the 2026 and 2027 seasons. Even as EverBank Stadium undergoes renovations, fans hoping for a long-awaited home-and-home format got left in the dust. Smart made it clear: Georgia and Florida will clash in Atlanta in 2026, thanks to a $7.5 million payment from Arthur Blank’s AMB Sports and Entertainment to each school.

They’ll also receive $1.5 million from Jacksonville that year, and again in 2027 when the rivalry moves to Tampa. Coach Smart voiced his disappointment, stating, “Why can’t we play that Florida-Georgia game (on campus)? We didn’t get it. We got outbid, baby.” Despite his push for tradition, the financial windfall won the argument.

Georgia’s coach, Kirby Smart, frankly explained the Bulldogs’ $20.5 million decision to relocate their annual Florida game from Jacksonville in 2026 and 2027. Despite stadium renovations, hopes for a home-and-home series were dashed. Smart stated, “That was an AD decision. It ultimately came based on money. And, you know, the Mercedes and Tampa both ponied up and made really good financial offers.” His desire for a campus environment got pushed aside by the checkbooks of neutral-site cities.

The 2028 game’s return to Jacksonville, home to this nearly 90-year-old rivalry, will see the city pay each school $10 million. This substantial payout underscores Jacksonville’s commitment to hosting this historic clash. However, Smart, a long-time proponent of campus games, has yet to achieve his desired outcome. Although the current focus is financial rather than nostalgic, the possibility of future venue changes remains.

The on-campus rivalry is off the table until at least 2032, a long way off for Smart’s vision. Despite his unsuccessful plea this time, the coach’s continued push for a home-and-home series keeps the issue alive. Fans may not get Sanford Stadium or The Swamp under the lights anytime soon, but Smart’s stance ensures that the fight for change continues behind the scenes.