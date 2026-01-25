Kirby Smart Forced to Make Up Ground on PSU as 5-Star Georgia Target Makes Big Announcement

Kirby Smart isn’t wasting any time in getting Georgia back on track after a hectic offseason in Athens. Georgia is ranked No. 9 nationally with five commitments in the 2027 class, but Smart is obviously still not done. Now, one of the biggest names in the entire cycle is officially headed to campus.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Kemon Spell, a five-star RB, confirmed that he will be visiting Georgia on January 31, providing the Bulldogs with an opportunity to overtake Penn State for the top prospect. Spell had previously committed to Penn State before reopening his recruitment following James Franklin’s firing.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the field, he’s been electric, rushing for 1,755 yards and 28 touchdowns while adding three special teams scores, earning MaxPreps Junior All-American honors. He’s already visited Notre Dame, Ohio State, UCLA, Miami, and Penn State, but this upcoming stop at Dawgs can seal the deal.

That’s real momentum on Georgia’s side, and Spell has been quite open about where they stand on his list.

“They’re number one on my board,” Spell said.

ADVERTISEMENT

RB coach Josh Crawford recently caught up with Spell in person. That move that left a strong impression on the five-star back and pushed him closer to finally locking in an official visit. Spell is all set to announce his decision on July 4, and if Georgia closes the deal, he’d become the Bulldogs’ second RB commit in the 2027 class alongside Noah Parker.

This is a developing story….

ADVERTISEMENT