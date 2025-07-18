Kirby Smart’s Georgia Could Miss on No. 2 QB in 2027 Class as Powerhouse Program Lands Big Prediction

Michigan just secured its QB for 2026, flipping 4-star Brady Smigiel from FSU—a big win and a bold statement. With that spot locked down, the Wolverines are already shifting focus to the 2027 class. And the hunt is on for their next signal-caller of the future. Following that, one name is quickly rising to the top of their board. And yes, Michigan made the cut in his top five. Now, Georgia is also in the mix. With five-star Jared Curtis expected to take the reins in 2026, the Bulldogs are already eyeing their next guy. The search for a 2027 signal-caller is on in Athens, and an elite prospect is firmly on their radar.

Well, standing tall at 6-foot-3, Teddy Jarrard is the name to know. The Kennesaw (GA) North Cobb QB made waves in Ann Arbor last month, showing out at camp and earning co-MVP honors. Since then, his stock has been soaring. Rivals just dropped its updated 2027 rankings, and Jarrard made a major jump, climbing from No. 107 all the way to No. 52. So, the Georgia native is rising fast. And while his recruitment is heating up, one thing’s clear: the Bulldogs might have a hard time keeping this homegrown star in-state.

Why not? Jarrard has quickly become one of the hottest names in the 2027 class. Over 20 Power Four programs have offered the talented gunslinger. But on Thursday, the list got shorter. Jarrard dropped his top five: PSU, OSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, and Georgia. Still, one name may be fading. Despite cracking the list, Kirby Smart’s Georgia could be on the outside looking in. Because on July 17, Recruiting analyst Steve Wiltfong dropped a prediction—60% confidence—and it wasn’t for the home team. Notre Dame is now trending to land the No. 2 QB in the class. And the Irish might just strike gold.

ND offered Teddy Jarrard on June 21, and that move made noise. Since then, the Irish have only picked up steam. However, Jarrard made his first unofficial visit to South Bend on June 5, and the spark was immediate. Less than 3 weeks later, the offer came through, and his interest has only grown stronger. “It’s great,” Jarrard told Blue & Gold’s Mike Singer once he got the offer. “[Quarterbacks] Coach Gino [Guidugli] and I have been talking for a while now, and I knew it was going to come eventually. He’s a great coach, and what they’re doing up there is awesome. I’m excited and stoked to continue to build a relationship with them.” Now, Notre Dame is firmly in the mix and just might be leading the race.

Here’s the thing: Notre Dame’s pursuit of Jarrard makes perfect sense—the kid’s got star potential. Despite being only a sophomore, he guided North Cobb Christian to an impressive 11-2 season and a state semifinal appearance. His stats? Eye-popping. Jarrard went 209-of-291 for 2,647 yards, tossing just five picks all season. Right now, the Irish have one commit in the 2027 class, 3-star LB Ellis McGaskin out of Mobile, Alabama. So, adding Jarrard would be a massive spark. A true tone-setter. And possibly, the face of the class. But the reason?

Teddy Jarrard stole the show at the Rivals Five-Star Challenge. According to Charles Power, he was the clear-cut top quarterback on the field — sharp, accurate, and in total command. He won the accuracy challenge, shined in 1-on-1s, and dominated 7-on-7 play. On top of that, quick reads, smooth delivery, and near-flawless execution set him apart; even with top QBs from the 2026, 2027, and 2028 classes in attendance. Simply put, Jarrard looked elite.

Now, as Georgia’s chances fade behind Notre Dame, Michigan’s connection with the standout QB runs deep — and it’s only getting stronger.

Michigan’s connection with Teddy Jarrard

Teddy Jarrard spoke with Wolverines on SI this week, and one thing was clear; his interest in the Wolverines is still very real. He’s built a ‘strong relationship’ with OC Chip Lindsey and HC Sherrone Moore. And he sees Michigan as a place where he can truly develop. Why? Not long ago, Michigan’s passing game ranked 131st in the nation. But with Lindsey calling plays and five-star Bryce Underwood coming in, the tide is turning. Fast. Jarrard knows it. He sees the vision. Michigan is pitching QB development and the chance to play with elite talent. Now, if he chooses Ann Arbor, he won’t just be part of the rebuild; he could be leading it.

The rising star praised the Wolverines during his recent conversation, pointing to the program’s full-package appeal. “Going somewhere where we can get developed,” stated Jarrard. “Coach Lindsey has been real great with telling us that he can develop us. We’re going to play with the best players in the nation at Michigan, so we will be surrounded with great talent. I think that’s a big pushing point for Michigan is that they have the best all-around facilities, weight room, strength staff, and coaches – everyone is good there.” So, Jarrard sees a winning formula and next-level resources. In short: Michigan’s pitch is landing strong.

But the 2027 standout is watching closely. “It will be interesting to see what they do with Bryce and what goes on with that situation,” said Jarrard. “See how they use him. That will probably be a big factor in what happens with the ’27 class and my recruitment.” Although Jarrard still has time, a decision could come sooner than expected. “It could be before the season or it could be after the season,” he said. Now, let’s see when — and where — this 2027 QB announces his future home.