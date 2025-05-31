Kirby Smart & Georgia Receive Upsetting News on 5-star WR Target on Friday

Kirby Smart and Georgia have built a solid recruiting class both in the 2025 and 2026 cycles. If there could be anything that could honor Smart with a crown other than the Natty, it would be his recruiting front. Georgia is gearing up to plan their second official visit weekend. They are looking forward to hosting a total of 15 official visits from the class of 2026, which includes a few 4- and 5-star recruits. They have already bagged 10 hard commits (2026), including Safety Jordan Smith, wideout Vance Spafford, and tight end Lincoln Keyes, among others. But whether Cederian Morgan will join the class is still a question…

Smart has already snagged a 5-star back home. QB Jared Curtis not only just made a U-turn to Athens after flirting with others for a while, but he also doubled down on his decision. But Smart is out for more. He is looking to add another 5-star to the class, and there’s a reason.

Morgan, the elite five-star receiver out of Benjamin Russell High School, isn’t just a regular target for Coach Smart and his squad, after all. His junior season statistics speak loudly of his prowess: 70 receptions for 1,162 yards and 14 touchdowns. Sick! His ability to make contested catches made him the elite he is – the kind of talent that teams don’t mind betting a dime on. But when you set your eyes on a coveted prospect, you better be ready for a grisly dogfight.

Like several other top-class 2026 prospects, Morgan keeps the Alabama Crimson Tide, Auburn Tigers, Florida Gators, Clemson Tigers, and Georgia Bulldogs in his top-favorite list. He’ll announce his commitment on July 2. So, the last month will be crucial for the competitors to pull their last masterstroke over each other. As it stands now, it seems Kirby Smart should be more wary of the Bama and their recruiting edge than any other. Morgan stands as the highest-rated Alabama high school wide receiver since Ryan Williams.

CFB insider Steve Wiltfong said: ”I feel like Alabama has been setting the pace for Cederian Morgan for quite some time and my On3 RPM reflects that. We’ll see if official visits change anything, but the family loves the program, loves JaMarcus Shephard and the track record of development at receiver in Tuscaloosa.” Well, the situation doesn’t favor Coach Smart much, and there’s more…

“The in-state school has been viewed as the favorite for some time, and the gap looks to be pretty wide. Others will take a swing, and Morgan will take visits, but the Crimson Tide is leading.” On3’s Chad Simmons didn’t hesitate to throw a direct bombshell on Kirby Smart and other suitors. Because Alexandar City is home to the 6-foot-4. He knows what he’s looking for.

But Morgan doesn’t like to flex his worth. He doesn’t need it at all. He knows his job when he takes the football field. No matter which star he wears as a receiver, he looks to be as great as the stalwarts he grew up watching. Say, for Julio Jones, the NFL star wide receiver from Alabama. Morgan watches his size, his feet, and the incredible route-running ability with his pupils dilated. Alabama, to Morgan, is more than a school. It’s the firm house of his childhood heroes.

He has taken a lot of visits, and a few of them are still lined up. But his destination doesn’t seem to be a mystery anymore. ”Alabama obviously, where my On3 RPM is. You got Auburn, Florida, Georgia, some of the other programs that are squarely in the mix,” Wiltfong doubled down.

But still, DeBoer should keep his eyes wide open for a last-minute twist and turn. Colorado Buffs and Deion Sanders also lurk behind the curtain.

Colorado Buffaloes can be the biggest sleeper in Cederian Morgan’s recruitment

”Colorado is recruiting him as a coveted target, and they have a lot to think about coming out of this visit,” Wiltfong revealed. Their recruiting director, Darrius Darden-Box, fueled the fire on X, posting a photo of Morgan’s alma mater, Benjamin Russell HS in Alexander City, Alabama. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound standout quote-tweeted the post with the caption “My guy.” Do you need more hints?

Well, Deion Sanders has a pretty good record of giving true freshmen their moments to shine, as left tackle Jordan Seaton, center Cash Cleveland, running back Micah Welch, and wide receiver Drelon Miller, all got adequate playing time last year. In 2024, wide receiver Omarion Miller and running back Dylan Edwards stunned the world as rookies. So, insecurity related to growth can never be a factor in this case.

via Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Colorado NFL, American Football Herren, USA Showcase Apr 4, 2025 Boulder, CO, USA Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders speaks to the media at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Boulder CO USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMichaelxCiaglox 20250404_szo_ca9_0171

”I had a great time,” Morgan said after his first visit to Boulder earlier this month. ”They got a great shot. That was my first time being there. I really enjoyed it… Just getting in there knowing I can play early and build my brand, and being up under ‘Coach Prime’ and the other coaches on the staff. That could be an easy path for me to get to the NFL.”

Oh, if you think the geographical position (not located in the southeast) could be a constraint, you are mistaken! Morgan is ready to compromise on anything for a school that is ‘really big for him’.