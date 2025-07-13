Kirby Smart Gets Big SEC Message From One of Georgia’s Best In-State Commits

A huge commitment dropped in Athens on Saturday. Kirby Smart was able to win the Buford 4-star athlete over two other serious contenders while bolstering their 2026 recruiting momentum. And this player’s decision isn’t just about logos. “I’m a real good relationship guy,” he previously admitted to DawgNation. “I’ve got to be comfortable where ever I am. They could be like a family for me, and that would be a great spot for me. Then, just being developed and getting help, going to the next level to the NFL.” It’s about trust, development, and straight up fit and Georgia’s got it all.

A new Instagram post by The Underclassman Report on July 12 revealed that “Tyriq Green is committing to Georgia. The Bulldogs beat out Auburn and Miami for the No. 6 ranked athlete in the ESPN 300 and one of the top prospects in the state of Georgia.” And Tyriq Green’s big SEC message is music to the ears of Georgia fans. “I am a Georgia boy playing SEC football for a program that wins a lot of big games,” he said. This decision dealt a gut blow to Auburn’s 2026 recruiting cycle that has just nine commits so far. The Tigers also lost Denairius Gray to Kentucky on July 1 and their class now sits at No. 78 nationally.

Tyriq Green becomes the second Buford product to pledge to Georgia this cycle, joining 4-star IOL Graham Houston. At 6’1, 205-pounds, he’s the kind of a Swiss Army knife you get at Buford, which also produced Georgia safety KJ Bolden. And his junior season stats will make it clear. He racked up five interceptions and five PBUs, 28 tackles and a 107-yard interception return TD. On offense, he had 77 carries for 527 yards and eight TDs. Green also scored a TD catch and a 77-yard punt return.

Tyriq Green’s got the wheels too. He helped his high school’s 4×100 relay team clock a 39.81 this spring, the second fastest high school time in the nation. His personal best time is 10.9 seconds in the 100m. Kirby Smart saw that and knew exactly where he fit in. “Kirby loves my game a lot,” he said. “Some people will say I’m a running back, but he will always tell me I’m a DB.” For Green, defense is more than a role, it’s home. “I just love defense a lot. Just being able to fly around.” But the versatile star is ready for anything as he added, “I’m getting recruited to play defense, but if they need me on offense, I will be there.” And he’s not the only win for Georgia on Saturday.

Kirby Smart lands Georgia’s second 5-star commitment

Predictions have come true. Tyriq Green wasn’t alone in pledging to the G on Saturday. TE Kaiden Prothro, the No. 2 TE in the country per On3 and Rivals, also committed to Georgia. The 6’6, 220-pounder had 1,203 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns last season in Bowdon. “He has made the statement out of his mouth he’d like to be the next Brock Bowers-type-of-player,” Bowdon coach Rich Fendley revealed. “Brock was a tight end, but was one of those hybrid tight ends that got the b— a lot.”

Kaiden Prothro is also an all-state basketball player as well as a baseball player. No wonder Georgia has been all in for this standout with TE coach Todd Hartley visiting Bowdon at least thrive this year. The effort paid off with this second 5-star commitment behind QB Jared Curtis. That gives Georgia 29 commitments in a class that’s sitting at No. 2 in the nation just behind USC. But with the way Kirby Smart is stacking the pieces together, the Trojans better not get too comfortable.

With Kaiden Prothro and Tyriq Green now in the fold, Kirby Smart isn’t just building a top-two class. He’s building a machine that might even overtake Lincoln Riley’s spot in the recruiting race.