Kirby Smart Gets Major O-Line Update From SEC Insider After Expressing Concerns Over Transfer Portal Future

Georgia’s offensive line in 2024? Let’s just say it wasn’t championship-caliber—and not by choice. They limped through the season as injuries mounted and chemistry crumbled. Monroe Freeling underwent shoulder surgery. Daniel Calhoun, the freshman phenom, was sidelined with a foot injury this spring. The running game already sputtered, and the Bulldogs ranked second-to-last in the SEC in rushing at just 124.4 yards per game last season. That’s not the Georgia standard. And neither was the Sugar Bowl loss to Notre Dame under backup QB Gunner Stockton. The Dawgs fought hard, but clearly, something had to change.

Now in 2025, with a cleaner bill of health and some key experience under their belts, the O-line is ready to reestablish itself as the muscle behind Georgia’s offense.

Veterans like Tate Ratledge, Jared Wilson, and Dylan Fairchild have gone to the NFL. But returners like Freeling and Earnest Greene III are back to anchor the trenches. Add a fresh group of blue-chip recruits and a new energy from NFL-experienced staff like John Lilly and Phil Rauscher, and there’s hope again in Athens. And Georgia just got a huge vote of confidence from someone who knows offensive lines better than most.

ESPN analyst and former Auburn lineman Cole Cubelic just dropped his top five SEC offensive line units, and guess who sits at No. 1? Georgia. Despite all the setbacks from last season, Cubelic sees Georgia’s front five as the best in the conference heading into 2025.

On the June 1st episode of UGA Football on Dawg Post, host Matt DeBary broke the news and added, “Now, those aren’t my words—those are the words of SEC analyst Cole Cubelic. He had Georgia number one—which was a little surprising to me as someone who’s covered the team not only last year but over the last 10 years. I’ve seen Georgia’s offensive line play a lot better than they did last year.”

via Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Georgia at Georgia Tech Nov 25, 2023 Atlanta, Georgia, USA Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart runs on the field with his team before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Atlanta Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field Georgia USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBrettxDavisx 20231125_gma_ad1_0180

Now Cubelic’s breakdown is rooted in optimism, not just about talent but about Georgia’s ability to regain continuity. He acknowledged the struggles: “I think last year was a bit of an anomaly for Georgia… I think injuries got in the way.” And when you look at the details, he’s not wrong—every starting lineman missed at least a week of practice due to injuries in 2024.

That inconsistency made it nearly impossible for the Dawgs to build rhythm or trust up front. “When you begin to practice guys who are not going to play, and the guys who play are the ones who couldn’t practice due to health reasons… it just becomes a sh-t show,” Cubelic said. Now, the focus shifts to building chemistry early. And leading that charge is Monroe Freeling.

Cubelic raved about the young tackle: “Monroe Freeling at left tackle, he is a Neanderthal. He wants to get after you, he wants to punish you, he wants to get your jersey dirty, preferably the back of it.” Freeling, now entering his third year, logged 776 snaps across 23 career games and started four games last season—including the Sugar Bowl. At 6’7”, 315 pounds, he’s long, lean, and loaded with upside. If he cleans up the technical side, Georgia’s left side could become a true stronghold.

Elsewhere on the line, Cubelic laid out a promising rotation: “Micah Morris is going to be back at left guard; you’ll get Michael Uni that will play for a little bit there, and I think Juan Gaston could be in play at left guard, some depth, potentially,” he said. “You get Drew Bobo back (at center)… Bobo plays over 200 snaps last year, he’s been a number two guy for a while, he understands the offense, obviously, if any kid can on there can understand that offense, it could be him.”

Cubelic also believes Kirby Smart, O-Line coach Stacy Searels, and OC Mike Bobo all will aim to prove that last year’s performance was a one-time thing, not a sign of future trends. With vet coaches, a healthy Freeling, and more lineup stability, the Bulldogs might just be building the next Joe Moore Award-winning unit again.

Kirby Smart speaks out on transfer portal chaos

Building a strong line is only half the battle. The bigger challenge might be keeping that line together. Like every top coach in the country, Kirby Smart is staring down the beast that is the NCAA Transfer Portal—and he’s sounding the alarm.

Speaking to Paul Finebaum during SEC spring meetings, Kirby didn’t mince words: “The timing of portal right now is really critical,” he said. “It affects so many things.”

He added that Georgia and others need clarity—whether the NCAA sticks with two portal windows or shifts to one. “If it is one portal, when will it fall? That has become a really critical decision because it is going to affect people’s cap space.”

That’s not coachspeak—it’s reality. With a potential $20 million annual salary cap looming from the House v. NCAA settlement, roster management has never been harder. Georgia lost 14 players to the portal and brought in 10. The numbers are adding up, and Kirby’s not happy with the guessing game.

“There is a lot of talk about academic calendars, and how it affects each school differently—we’ve gone through that,” Smart said. “To hold kids until April? I don’t know how well that will be received by the student-athletes.” But it’s not just the portal frustrating Smart—it’s the price tags.

Take five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell. Georgia was widely seen as the favorite, but Cantwell shocked everyone and committed to Miami—reportedly for a $2 million per year NIL deal. Another top target, tight end Mark Bowman from Mater Dei, chose USC after receiving what insiders say was a three-year, $7 million NIL offer.

Smart said it bluntly: “You could end up with some haves and have-nots out there, and ultimately, a team could drive prices and go buy a championship, like you’re talking about with super teams.”

Despite concerns about NIL, the portal, and the chaotic new world of college football, Georgia is still Georgia. And with a retooled offensive line, a stacked defense, and Kirby Smart’s fire still burning, don’t expect them to back down anytime soon.