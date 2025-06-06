Kirby Smart Gets Major Recruiting Update as 340lb Factor Puts Alabama and Other Powerhouses on High Alert

“We’ve got to recruit at the same level of the people who are winning titles and playing for titles, and to do that, we’ve got to have great facilities. We have the resources and the people within the radius of us to build those facilities, and we’re going to recruit like crazy.” Those were Kirby Smart’s words when he first took over as the Bulldogs’ head coach. Since then, his vision has clearly paid off. After back-to-back national titles and last year’s SEC championship, Smart’s tenth year at Georgia promises continued dominance. Not only did they land the No. 2 recruiting class for 2025, but they’ve also begun building their 2026 class with key players like Jared Curtis.

On June 5th, Georgia insider Jeff Sentell broke the news—2026 class 4-star prospect Ekene Ogboko is heading to Athens for his official visit. The towering talent made it official on X, posting, “Dawg Nation I’m on the way!! Gonna have a great time!!”

The excitement for his visit is building, especially with rumors that his older brother might help host. This echoes how Georgia’s tight end, Lawson Luckie, successfully hosted his younger brother, Carter Luckie, leading to Carter’s commitment last week. So will this family touch work its magic again?

Well, Ekene Ogboko isn’t just a top prospect—he’s the younger brother of Georgia’s 340-pound redshirt freshman DT, Nnamdi Ogboko. And that connection could be the secret weapon in Georgia’s favor. Powerhouses like Clemson, LSU, OSU, Notre Dame, Alabama, and South Carolina are all pushing hard for Ekene. He already visited Clemson on May 30, with Ohio State up next in week three, Notre Dame in week four, and LSU closing things out the final weekend of June. But with his big brother already in Athens, Georgia might just have the edge that tips the scales.

Nnamdi Ogboko is making noise in his 2nd season at Georgia, gearing up for serious reps at DT. Georgia’s 6-foot-4, 340-pound redshirt freshman saw action in three games during the 2024 season—against Tennessee Tech, UMass, and Georgia Tech—using the year to grow under the Bulldogs’ elite D-line system while preserving his redshirt status. His younger brother, Ekene, isn’t just tagging along—he’s carving out his own path with first-round NFL dreams.

Most younger siblings want to create their own legacy, but this one feels different. Ekene sees value in following a blueprint that works. “It definitely gives some intel on the school,” he said. “He’s already there. He’s been through the process, and we’ve seen everything.” With Georgia’s proven development track and no surprises in the pitch, Athens feels real—not just a promise.

This year is rare air for Georgia, with not one but three sets of brothers possibly repping the red and black together. The Ogbokos are part of that unique wave. Junior tight end Lawson Luckie could share the field with his younger brother, 4-star DL Carter Luckie. Meanwhile, Jared Wilson and half-brother PJ Dean are also in the mix, though they likely won’t overlap.

Ekene Ogboko, the 6-foot-6, 305-pound mauler, has been on Georgia’s radar for years and has likely visited the program over ten times—if not more. From G-Day trips to camps, unofficial visits, and tagging along for brother Nnamdi’s recruiting journey, Ekene knows the UGA culture inside out. Despite the familiarity, Kirby Smart made sure not to take him for granted. After G-Day, Ogboko was the first recruit Smart personally met with.

“They actually told me that…to show that I am a priority for them. They really need me there, and they told me that I would be the first one talking to Kirby,” Ogboko said.

“It was a good talk,” Ekene Ogboko said about his chat with Georgia’s coaches. “We talked about Nnamdi a little bit and how he played, and just him and how he’s doing. Then we just talked about me and how he sees me as a priority at Georgia and how I can fit in to play there.”

The visit clearly made a strong impression on the whole Ogboko family. “This visit left me feeling good, man,” Ogboko shared. “I liked it overall. My sister, my Mom, and Nnamdi’s D-line coach went down there. It was a good visit for us. We had fun. Got to see my brother. Talk to him after the game. It was a good visit after all. Got to see him play. It was a nice visit for us.”

While 247Sports sees him as an IOL, Georgia wants him at tackle—and he’s being recruited to start early. “They like just my length, my versatility, my bend,” he said. Now, with UGA’s starting tackles likely off to the NFL next year, Ekene could be in line to compete right away. On top of that, he’s also built strong trust with OL coach Stacy Searels: “I think he’s a good guy. I like him a lot. We’ve built a relationship,” said Ekene.

Now, while his brother has already emerged as a developing force for Kirby Smart’s Georgia, the question is—what can this talented 4-star prospect bring to the program?

Kirby Smart might be closing in on a key missing piece

The Ogboko family roots run deep in Nigeria, and Ekene’s name carries powerful meaning—Thanks to God. While teammates call him ‘Big E’ or simply Ekene, few know his full name is Ekene Dichukwu, reflecting gratitude and faith. At South Garner High in North Carolina, HC Greg Greene highlights Ekene’s rare mix of size and athleticism.

Standing 6-foot-6 with an 84.5-inch wingspan and 10.5-inch hands, Ekene’s length makes him a natural tackle, but his versatility lets him slide inside to guard when needed. Since his junior year, he’s bulked up 20 pounds, showing steady growth both physically and on the field.

Greene stresses the importance of coaching stability for Ekene’s development, noting that he’s still a relatively new football player, having switched from basketball only in high school. Despite his older brother Nnamdi’s presence at Georgia, Ekene’s drive is all about earning his own path.

“One thing about Ekene individually is that he’s the baby brother. So he’s the baby in general. He’s the youngest. There’s a sense of ‘What is mine is mine. I want to earn mine. I don’t want anything off the coattails of my brother, my two sisters, or even my mom.’ He wants his own, and he’s worked hard to build that for himself,” said Greene.

Draft potential alone won’t sway him; he’s focused on the offensive line coach’s track record of producing NFL talent. However, Ekene’s highlight? Pancaking a defender and flipping over him in a stunning move that showed his power and agility. So, the future Dawg is hungry, ready to carve out his own legacy.

Ekene Ogboko knows exactly what he wants—and Georgia checks nearly every box. Development tops his list: trusting coaches who can mold him into a first-round pick. Academics matter too, with a teacher mom pushing for excellence off the field. Then comes the winning culture—Georgia’s relentless pursuit of championships fits perfectly. Lastly, he wants a place where he can be himself and enjoy every moment.