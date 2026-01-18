Kirby Smart Goes After 4-Star Ole Miss RB Target in Surprise Georgia Move

The transfer portal officially closed on Friday, January 16, and Kirby Smart is back at building through high school recruiting. On Saturday, Smart and running backs coach Josh Crawford continued that momentum by extending a scholarship offer to the No. 2 running back in the 2028 class and Mississippi’s second-ranked prospect overall: Acely Brown.

Brown took to social media to announce the offer after a conversation with Crawford, posting: “#AGTG After a great conversation with @CoachJCrawford I’m blessed to receive my 6th D1 offer from University of Georgia.” Brown, a 6-foot, 175-pound speedster from Petal High School, becomes Georgia’s sixth Division I offer and puts the Bulldogs squarely in the mix for one of the nation’s top underclassmen.​

Brown is a legitimate game-changer with track and field speed and a 4.0 GPA to match. The Petal standout is ranked as the No. 39 recruit nationally in the 2028 class and the No. 2 player in Mississippi. As a freshman in 2024, Brown posted over 1,000 total yards and 12 touchdowns while also starring in basketball and excelling on the track. At 6-foot and 175 pounds as a rising junior, he’s still adding strength and size to a frame that already projects as Power Four-ready.​

ADVERTISEMENT

Before Georgia entered the picture, Brown had collected offers from Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Florida State, and Tennessee. Ole Miss, in particular, has been aggressive in pursuing Mississippi’s top talent, with head coach Pete Golding making Brown a priority in their 2028 class. According to On3’s recruiting prediction model, Mississippi State currently leads with a 25.8% chance, followed by Ole Miss at 22.6%.

During the fall, Brown visited both Mississippi State and LSU. He got a firsthand look at what staying in-state or close to home might offer. But Georgia’s offer changes the dynamics entirely. Kirby Smart has proven he can pull elite Mississippi talent out of the state when he wants to. And Brown represents exactly the type of prospect the Bulldogs covet two years out.​

ADVERTISEMENT

For Georgia, landing Brown would give the Bulldogs another elite piece in what’s shaping up to be a strong 2028 class. With Jayden Wade already committed as the No. 1 overall recruit in the cycle, adding the No. 2 running back would set the foundation for another championship-caliber roster down the line. Crawford’s recruiting pitch will likely center on Georgia’s track record of developing running backs into NFL Draft picks and the program’s proven ability to compete for national titles year after year. Brown’s ability to function as a receiver out of the backfield makes him an ideal fit for how Georgia wants to use its running backs in the passing game.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

The portal’s harsh reality

There’s a reason Kirby Smart is back to pounding the high school recruiting trail so aggressively. He knows the transfer portal game is brutal on both ends. While Smart is out offering elite 2028 prospects like Acely Brown, three former Georgia players are still stuck in portal purgatory with nowhere to land. Offensive tackle Jamal Meriweather, edge rusher Elo Modozie, and dismissed offensive tackle Nyier Daniels remain unsigned despite the portal window closing on January 16.

Georgia actually weathered the portal storm better than most programs. They lost just 14 players, while others hemorrhaged 20-30. But that’s cold comfort to the guys who left Athens expecting greener pastures and instead found tumbleweeds. Meriweather, a 2023 Brunswick signee who played 77 snaps across 17 games, is reportedly eyeing Miami but hasn’t gotten a firm offer. Modozie transferred from Army with high expectations, only to fall behind Quintavius Johnson and Gabe Harris on Georgia’s depth chart.

The harsh truth is that over 1,200 FBS scholarship players are in the same boat. They entered the portal, didn’t find a home, and now face an uncertain future. Now that the portal madness is over, Smart can get back to what he does best, finding guys like Brown two years early and building them into Bulldogs.​ But for the others, it’s the risk they chose to take when they entered the transfer portal.